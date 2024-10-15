NUU Unveils New Flagship for the B Series and Launches a New Addition to the N Series, Delivering Affordable Android Smartphones with Unmatched Value and Style

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NUU, a leader in mobile technology, proudly expands its flagship B Series and introduces the new, affordable N Series with the launch of two devices designed to deliver exceptional value and performance: the NUU B30 5G and the NUU N10. Committed to offering cutting-edge technology at accessible prices, NUU continues to position itself as the go-to brand for consumers seeking premium quality without the premium price tag.

NUU B30 5G NUU N10

Danny Sit, CEO of NUU, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "We're excited to introduce the new N Series, which provides consumers full functionality at an entry-level price point, while also expanding our flagship B Series to deliver even more choices. Our goal is to ensure that all our users, regardless of budget, have access to high-quality smartphones that offer great value and performance."

Introducing the NUU N10: Pedal to the Metal

At an MSRP of $99.99, the NUU N10 offers unbeatable value with its refined design and robust feature set. Built for users who demand both style and performance, the N10 sports an elegant zinc alloy outer finish for enhanced durability and a premium look, available in Obsidian Black and Arctic White. With a 6.6" HD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor, the N10 provides a seamless user experience for everything from daily tasks to media consumption.

Refined Design : The zinc alloy frame not only adds to the device's visual appeal but also improves durability and corrosion resistance.

: The zinc alloy frame not only adds to the device's visual appeal but also improves durability and corrosion resistance. Seamless Performance : The N10's 4GB RAM and 4GB extended RAM ensure smooth multitasking, while 128GB of storage offers ample space for all your content.

: The N10's 4GB RAM and 4GB extended RAM ensure smooth multitasking, while 128GB of storage offers ample space for all your content. Capture Every Moment : Equipped with a 13MP rear camera, 2MP macro lens, and AI-powered enhancements, the N10 delivers vibrant photos every time.

: Equipped with a 13MP rear camera, 2MP macro lens, and AI-powered enhancements, the N10 delivers vibrant photos every time. Long-Lasting Power : A 5000mAh battery keeps you connected all day, ensuring the N10 is ready whenever you need it.

: A 5000mAh battery keeps you connected all day, ensuring the N10 is ready whenever you need it. Ready Out of the Box: Includes a protective case, USB-C charging cable, and adapter.

Introducing the NUU B30 5G: Next-Level Performance and Design

For those seeking a feature-rich option in the mid-range category, the NUU B30 5G, with an MSRP of $289.99, delivers high-end features at a fraction of the cost. Featuring a stunning 6.7" AMOLED FHD+ display, the B30 5G is designed to handle everything from gaming to productivity with ease. Notably, the upgraded camera excels in low-light conditions, allowing users to capture stunning photos in any environment.

Stunning Display and Design : With a curved AMOLED FHD+ display, the B30 5G offers vibrant, lifelike colors and sharp detail, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and more.

: With a curved AMOLED FHD+ display, the B30 5G offers vibrant, lifelike colors and sharp detail, making it perfect for streaming, gaming, and more. Powerful Performance : Powered by an Octa-Core 2.6GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and 8GB extended RAM, the B30 5G ensures smooth operation, while 256GB of storage provides ample space for your apps, games, and media.

: Powered by an Octa-Core 2.6GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and 8GB extended RAM, the B30 5G ensures smooth operation, while 256GB of storage provides ample space for your apps, games, and media. Enhanced Photography : The improved tri-camera system, featuring a 64MP main lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 32MP front selfie camera, captures every shot with precision and clarity.

: The improved tri-camera system, featuring a 64MP main lens, 8MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 32MP front selfie camera, captures every shot with precision and clarity. All-Day Battery : A 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging keeps the B30 5G powered up, reaching 50% charge in less than 30 minutes.

: A 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging keeps the B30 5G powered up, reaching 50% charge in less than 30 minutes. Everything You Need in One Box : Comes with a protective case, USB-C charging cable, and adapter.

Both the N10 and B30 5G are powered by the latest Android™ 14 OS, offering a streamlined user experience with Google's new Gemini AI for smarter performance, featuring Google Photos Magic Editor, side-mounted or in-display fingerprint recognition, and a suite of security and customization features.

Availability and Pricing

The N10 and B30 5G will be available at select retail locations and online channels starting October 15, 2024. As part of the Early Bird Special, customers can purchase the N10 for just $89.99 and receive a complimentary pair of NUU Buds A (valued at $49.99), or opt for the B30 5G at $259.99 and receive a free pair of NUU Buds B (valued at $69.99). For more details, visit NUU's website.

About NUU

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, NUU is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, affordable mobile devices. With a mission to bridge the gap between technology and accessibility, NUU continues to deliver cutting-edge smartphones that cater to the needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit www.nuumobile.com.

Media Contact:

Kelsey Cone

[email protected]

PH: 818-278-4068

SOURCE NUU