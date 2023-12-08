NUUD Pleasures Nominated For Multiple Honors At 2024 XBIZ Awards

News provided by

NUUD

08 Dec, 2023, 05:01 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NUUD Pleasures - http://nuudpleasures.com - creators of innovative intimacy products, have been nominated for several honors at the upcoming 2024 XBIZ Awards!

The XBIZ Awards are the most comprehensive showcase of outstanding achievements across the global adult industry, spanning 1,618 nominees across 109 categories, and will once again serve as the capstone event to "XBIZ week" that includes Vibe Expo, XBIZ LA and X3 Expo.

NUUD Pleasures' Aphrodisiac Gummies and Female Aphrodisiac Vapes have been nominated for "Cannabis-infused Intimacy Product of the Year" along with "Sex Enhancement Product of the Year". The company overall has been selected as a "New Pleasure Products Brand of the Year".

"We are excited to be a part of this year's XBIZ Awards and showcase our ground-breaking products that have enhanced the lives of so many. At NUUD, we are at the forefront of crafting products that cater to both partners, designed to amplify their individual satisfaction while simultaneously forging a shared, exhilarating experience. These offerings are tailored to elevate feelings of intimacy for each individual/partner. And while these awards will highlight some of our current successful products, NUUD Pleasures is poised for a dynamic expansion of our product line going forward and we are eagerly anticipating the debut of our new offerings which include Aphrodisiac Massage Oils and Aphrodisiac Chocolates, among other products designed to enrich intimate experiences for all," commented Ethan Barak, CEO of NUUD Pleasures.

The 2024 XBIZ Awards will take place Sunday January 21, 2024 at the historic Hollywood Palladium.

For further information / media inquires: Zack Teperman - ZTPR - [email protected]

SOURCE NUUD

