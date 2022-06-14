Nuula launches in Canada to support small businesses, entrepreneurs

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuula, a fintech company focused on providing small businesses the tools and the capital they need to succeed, today announced its launch in Canada. Starting today, Nuula will provide Canadian small business owners with a revolutionary way to monitor the performance of their business and access a range of financial products designed to serve their business, and their needs as business owners.

Nuula's super app provides a range of critical features to help small business owners stay on top of what matters. It helps them track their cashflow in real time and alerts them to cash shortfalls before they happen. It helps them monitor critical financial and commercial metrics in a simple and easy to digest manner. It also makes it easy for them to track customer sentiment, including online ratings and reviews.

Complementing this, the app provides an integrated suite of financial products designed to serve both the needs of the business and the business owner. These include personal and business insurance, loans designed for businesses at different ages and stages, and smart credit cards which help automate and alleviate back-office overhead. Rounding this out is an integrated wealth management offering that helps entrepreneurs grow and diversify their wealth.

"Nuula is based in Toronto, so we are particularly excited to bring this innovative financial service offering to our home market," said Mark Ruddock, CEO at Nuula. "Nuula's unique app-based approach delivers a suite of financial products and services that are designed specifically to meet the needs of small businesses, and the entrepreneurs who run them. This is a first for the Canadian market."

Nuula is designed to seamlessly integrate best in breed products from a carefully curated ecosystem of partners. The company's Canadian launch integrates two exciting new embedded financial products from Canadian companies, Caary and OneVest.

"Small businesses are at a disadvantage when it comes to financial service offerings and access to capital. That's why innovative fintechs like Nuula are so important," said John MacKinlay, CEO at Caary Capital. "Channel partnerships have been a key focus of our market entrance and we are pleased to report that Caary's corporate credit card will now be offered in the Nuula app to Canadian customers. It's great to team up with another Canadian fintech that is equally dedicated to serving Canada's small business community."

"OneVest is proud to deliver a modern wealth management service through the Nuula app," said Amar Ahluwalia, CEO at OneVest. "Entrepreneurs deserve better, more convenient options to make their capital work for them. OneVest, embedded into the Nuula app, will provide Canadian small business owners with an easier way to invest and grow their wealth."

Starting today, through the Nuula app, Canadian small business owners will be able to access the following features:

Real-time business metrics. Nuula tracks the most critical financial metrics in real-time, including monitoring and forecasting cash flow, financial health (revenue, expenses, accounts payable and receivable), commerce health (sales, order volume, customers and returns), as well as online rating and reviews.

Nuula tracks the most critical financial metrics in real-time, including monitoring and forecasting cash flow, financial health (revenue, expenses, accounts payable and receivable), commerce health (sales, order volume, customers and returns), as well as online rating and reviews. Personalized financial services. Small businesses will also be able to access financial service offerings, made available in the Nuula app, including wealth management services from OneVest and a corporate credit card from Caary Capital .

Nuula will be announcing additional features and partnerships in the coming months.

Nuula is now available in the U.S. and all provinces in Canada except Quebec and plans to launch in the U.K. in late 2022.

About Nuula

Nuula is building the future of small business success. Launched in 2021, Nuula is a financial services and technology company focused on serving the small to medium-sized business community. Nuula provides real-time data and analytics, allowing businesses to manage their cash flow, monitor their credit ratings and user reviews, and more. To learn more about Nuula, visit www.nuula.com .

About Caary Capital Ltd.

Caary is a fintech platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), led by the Caary corporate Mastercard. Caary offers the most accessible and versatile credit on the market, with higher limits, no personal guarantees and infinitely more functionality than traditional cards. SMEs can expect integrated accounting, payment and expense functionality combined with no-fee cards, 1.5% cash back on all spend, fully digital sign-up and onboarding and same-day approvals. 98% of Canadian businesses are SMEs. Accessible credit cards, capital and fintech products are the tools to help them compete, grow and thrive. Visit https://caary.com/ for more information.

©2022 Caary Capital. Caary, Caary Capital, and the Caary logo are trademarks of Six Ventures Incorporated, used under license. The Caary Business Mastercard® is issued by Peoples Trust Company under license from Mastercard International Incorporated or its Affiliates. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

About OneVest

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to reinvent wealth management. The company offers an embedded Wealth-as-a-Service (WaaS) platform that allows any enterprise to offer personalized investment portfolios via a simple API. OneVest manages all the complexities of providing cutting-edge wealth management for enterprises. OneVest is backed by notable investors including Luge Capital, OMERS Ventures, AAF Management, FJ Labs, NAventures, Panache Ventures and Harvest Venture Partners. For more information, please visit www.onevest.com.

SOURCE Nuula