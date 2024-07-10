Nuun® Hydration Pours Surprise and Delight on Experiential Marketing Activation for 20th Birthday Celebration

Nuun Hydration

Jul 10, 2024, 09:30 ET

One Chief Muuvment Officer, 20 Secret Workouts, and 10 Days in Chicago Deliver Unexpected, Sweaty Fun

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuun® Hydration, the #1 electrolyte tablet brand^, celebrated its 20th anniversary in a very unexpected way – by throwing a star-studded birthday bash in Chicago. The 10-day event kept everyone on their toes by only revealing the surprise, quirky workouts once attendees stepped onto their exercise mats. Dubbed "Nuun® Unexpectercise," the experiential marketing campaign brought to life the brand's motto that 'Anything can happen after Nuun' and created sweaty opportunities to hydrate consumers throughout the celebration.

"Nuun is the go-to hydration brand for those living a fun and active lifestyle, so we wanted to give consumers an unforgettable experience that truly embodied the brand," said Chris Brody, Senior Director Brand Marketing, the Nuun® brand. "We're thrilled by the incredible response Unexpectercise generated and the connections we made in-person and online from our fans around the country and in Chicago. And, we're just getting warmed up. Over the coming year, there will be more Nuun experiences that create unexpected fun and sweat, so make sure to stay hydrated so you'll be ready for anything."

During this year's Unexpectercise event, the brand wowed consumers in Chicago with:

  • Celebrity and social media personality appearances from the likes of Nev Schulman of the hit show Catfish, former basketball star Bree Green, World Jump Rope champion Tori Boggs, comedian Evan Slaughter, Chicago local Elisabeth Akinwale, and many more
  • Fun and sweaty workouts curated by the Nuun brand's Chief Muuvment Officer, Alex Piccirilli, a certified personal trainer, yoga instructor, and nutrition guru
  • Partnerships with Vital Proteins®, Orange Theory Fitness®, TRX®, and Brooks® shoes
  • Hydration through Nuun® Sport Hydration Tablets in a variety of flavors, including the new Nuun® Sport Hydration Electrolyte Tablet Peach flavor

The Nuun brand promoted its Unexpectercise experience through grassroots efforts, wheat pastings throughout Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, and a robust influencer marketing campaign. In addition, assets captured at the events are rolling out through the brand's social media, website, and email channels.

To learn more about Nuun® hydration, please visit www.nuunlife.com.

About Nuun® Hydration
Nuun® Hydration is on a mission to empower more muuvment. The #1 electrolyte tablet brand, Nuun® believes in the power of muuvment supported by everyday hydration to change lives and shape the future.^ Through continual product innovation, the brand's portfolio of proactive hydration products delivers options for anytime hydration. From morning and evening routines, exercise, rest and recovery, general wellness and more, there's a Nuun for muuvers' hydration needs. Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free ingredients, a refreshing taste, and a variety of fun flavors make Nuun® a "must-have" product among active consumers. Visit www.nuunlife.com to learn more.

^Source: IRI – Total US – Multi Outlet: Latest 52 weeks ending in 04/28/24.

