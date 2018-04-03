Nuun® Immunity Launches To Hydrate and Restore with Non-GMO Anti-Inflammatories, Antioxidants and Electrolytes

Nuun is on a mission to inspire movement. Immunity was created through this active lens and, like all of their healthy hydration products, contains a full electrolyte profile, since hydration is a foundation of health. The focus with Immunity is to aid in recovery when there is internal inflammation from exercise or anytime that the immune system is suppressed. In addition, daily consumption of Nuun Immunity is a beneficial way to proactively defend the body and fight back against everyday germs and stress.

"I'm extremely proud of what the Nuun team has accomplished with Immunity," said Kevin Rutherford, Nuun's President and CEO. "We are excited to deliver a clean, plant-based hydrating immunity product that caters to the active, on-the-go consumer."

Dehydration, exercise, deficient nutrition, lack of sleep and other physical and mental stressors can create vulnerabilities in the immune system. Nuun Immunity's line-up of ingredients aids in the relief of internal inflammation and supports restoring the body's natural defense systems. These include the anti-inflammatories turmeric and ginger and restorative antioxidants elderberry, Echinacea, selenium, zinc and plant-based vitamins A, C, D and E. Hydration also plays a critical role in supporting and defending immune health. Immunity includes Nuun's proprietary blend of optimal electrolytes sodium, potassium, chloride and magnesium, and is formulated to be consumed with 16 ounces of hot or cold water per serving.

"Our innovation goal with Immunity was to develop a blend of botanicals and vitamins that all work together in order to maximize immune health and hydration in the first Non-GMO Project Verified effervescent tablet," shared Vishal Patel, Nuun's Senior R&D Manager. "With this line, and all Nuun products, we challenged ourselves to simultaneously utilize the most significant nutrition, exercise physiology research and the latest in natural foods sourcing."

Nuun Immunity is debuting with two flavors: Orange Citrus and Blueberry Tangerine and is sold in a 10-tablet tube for $6.99. The line is Non-GMO Project Verified, certified vegan and gluten free, and certified Informed Choice - Safe for Sport. Immunity will be available at the following retailers beginning in spring 2018: Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Thyme, Earth Fare, Lucky's, Bartell Drugs, Pharmaca, PCC Community Markets, REI, Performance Bikes, JackRabbit, Road Runner Sports and 100's of other independent grocers and sports specialty retailers. It is also available online at Nuunlife.com and Amazon.

