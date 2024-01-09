Nuun® Named the Preferred Pro-Active Hydration Partner by Orangetheory® Fitness

Nuun® and Orangetheory® Celebrate with New 'All Out Orange' Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nuun® Hydration, a Nestlé Health Science brand, announced it's the Preferred Pro-Active Hydration Partner of Orangetheory® Fitness, a group workout program known for its science-backed heart rate-based workouts. To kick off the partnership, the two industry leaders teamed up to introduce Nuun® All Out Orange Flavored Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix, which hydrates better than water alone. The Nuun All Out Orange Sport Hydration Powder features five essential electrolytes the body needs to perform at its best and 90 percent less sugar than the leading electrolyte drink mix. ‡ The new product is available now at select Orangetheory studios, on Amazon, and at www.nuunlife.com.

"Proper electrolyte formulations and effective delivery are crucial for replenishing essential minerals lost through sweating, supporting muscle function and preventing dehydration-related complications," says Scott Brown, Vice President of Fitness at Orangetheory Fitness. "In our continuous efforts to enhance our members' performance and recovery, Nuun emerged as the perfect hydration partner."

Nuun Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mixes, including the bold All Out Orange flavor, are gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO, and are packaged in convenient on-the-go powder stick packs.

"We are pumped to collaborate with Orangetheory Fitness to bring an exciting new flavor to studios across the country and help raise awareness of the importance of proactive hydration," commented Aileen Stocks, President Vitamins, Minerals, and Herbal Supplements, Nestlé Health Science. "Nuun believes in starting hydrated, and we appreciate Orangetheory's confidence in our products' ability to deliver great-tasting hydration with an optimized electrolyte profile, so their members hit the ground running, rowing, and repping!"

To learn more about the new Nuun® Sport Hydration Electrolyte Powder Drink Mixes, including All Out Orange, please visit www.nuunlife.com/pages/orangetheory.

About Nuun® Hydration

Nuun® Hydration, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is on a mission to empower more muuvement. The #1 electrolyte tablet brand, Nuun® believes in the power of muuvement supported by everyday hydration to change lives and shape the future.^ Through continual product innovation, the brand's portfolio of proactive hydration products delivers options for anytime hydration. From morning and evening routines, exercise, rest and recovery, general wellness and more, there's a Nuun for muuvers' hydration needs. Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free ingredients, a refreshing taste, and a variety of fun flavors make Nuun® a "must-have" product among active consumers. Nuun® is certified as a B Corp company. Visit www.nuunlife.com to learn more.

About Orangetheory® Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness (orangetheory.com) is a heart rate-based group workout that combines science, technology and expert coaching to help members live a longer, more vibrant life. Orangetheory workouts are backed by science and designed to supercharge your metabolism and cardiorespiratory health for more results. The workouts utilize connected technology to track performance, so members can view their detailed results in real-time, and monitor progress over time. A certified coach leads each of the workouts to ensure members of all fitness and ability levels can be successful and continually challenge themselves. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory franchisees have opened more than 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and 24 countries. Visit www.orangetheory.com/en-us/international-opportunities/ for global franchise opportunities.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

‡This product contains 1g of total sugars per 16 fl oz prepared compared to 11g in the leading electrolyte drink mix.

^Source: IRI – Total US – Multi Outlet: Latest 52 weeks ending in 12/10/23.

