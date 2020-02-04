Nuvaira Announces Chief Financial Officer and Pivotal Study Milestone

Seasoned Veteran Tom Griffin Joins Nuvaira's Executive Team

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvaira, a developer of novel therapeutic strategies to treat obstructive lung diseases, has announced that Tom Griffin has joined Nuvaira as Chief Financial Officer.

Tom Griffin has a 30-year track record of strong leadership guiding high-growth companies through investment financing, rapid commercialization growth and initial public offering stages. Tom was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Avedro, Inc., a leading hybrid ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company. Avedro completed its initial public offering in February 2019 and was acquired by Glaukos Corporation in November 2019. Prior to joining Avedro, Tom served as the Chief Financial Officer of Entellus Medical, Inc., from 2007 to May 2016, guiding the company through its initial public offering in 2015. Entellus was acquired by Stryker Corporation in February 2018.

"We are thrilled that Tom has joined our team," said Dennis Wahr, M.D., chief executive officer at Nuvaira. "His experience guiding start-up medical device companies through the critical clinical development phase with successful transition to commercial growth and public market offerings will be critical to Nuvaira's continued progress and success."

"Joining Nuvaira represents an extraordinary opportunity for me to be part of a dynamic and pioneering company that is deploying truly disruptive technologies that will benefit patients and provide value to physicians and the healthcare system," said Mr. Griffin. "The company has an exciting vision for development of its therapy and I am looking forward to working with the team to achieve Nuvaira's strategic and financial growth objectives."

The company's dNerva® Lung Denervation System addresses airway hyper-responsiveness, a pathophysiologic underpinning of both COPD and asthma in a procedure called Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD). Nuvaira's proprietary technology has demonstrated safety and feasibility in three completed clinical studies: IPS-I/II, AIRFLOW-1, and most recently, the AIRFLOW-2 sham controlled randomized clinical trial (RCT), which was recently published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (AJRCCM), a top-tier global medical journal. Nuvaira's pivotal AIRFLOW-3 trial is currently enrolling patients in the US, Canada and Europe, and has just reached the 50-patient enrollment milestone. Nearly 200 patients have now been treated with targeted lung denervation in clinical trials since 2012.

About Nuvaira

Nuvaira is a privately held company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. The company has developed the dNerva® Lung Denervation System to address chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma by treating the overactive airway nerves with Targeted Lung Denervation (TLD). The dNerva® Lung Denervation system is CE Mark approved. The dNerva® Lung Denervation system is under clinical investigation and is not commercially available in the USA . Nuvaira and dNerva are registered trademarks of Nuvaira, Inc. Please visit us at www.Nuvaira.com.

SOURCE Nuvaira

Related Links

http://www.Nuvaira.com

