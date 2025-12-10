Nuvalent Appoints Ron Squarer to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced the appointment of Ron Squarer to its Board of Directors.

"We welcome Ron to our Board of Directors, where his personal dedication to advancing oncology therapeutics, demonstrated success in evolving research and development organizations to fully integrated businesses, and proven global commercial acumen will strengthen and sharpen our pre-launch preparation," said James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Nuvalent. "We look forward to leveraging his deep expertise as we advance toward the potential first approval and launch of zidesamtinib for TKI pre-treated ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer in 2026."

Mr. Squarer brings more than 30 years of proven leadership in oncology drug development and commercialization to the Nuvalent Board. Most recently, he served as the Board Chair of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Ono Pharmaceuticals in 2024. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Array Biopharma, where he oversaw the research, development, and successful commercialization of several oncology treatments, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the company by Pfizer. Prior to Array, Mr. Squarer held positions of increasing responsibility with Hospira, a global pharmaceutical and medical device company. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Corporate and Business Development at Mayne Pharma and held leadership roles at Pfizer and SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals in the U.S. and Europe.

"Nuvalent's demonstrated ability to combine elegant molecular design with disciplined development and a clear understanding of medical needs has resulted in a pipeline of novel kinase inhibitors with the potential to make a meaningful impact for patients," said Mr. Squarer. "This is the type of innovation that continues to advance toward a future where oncogene-driven cancers may one day be managed as a chronic condition more often than as a life-threatening disease. It is a privilege to join the Board of Directors as the team prepares for the potential commercialization of its first medicine, and I look forward to partnering towards our shared goal of delivering a new generation of precisely targeted therapies to patients with cancer."

Mr. Squarer currently serves as the Board Chair of ADC Therapeutics and as a Board member at Travere Therapeutics. Mr. Squarer earned an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

