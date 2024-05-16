Nuvalent Receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NVL-655

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to NVL-655 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with two or more ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs).

ALK rearrangements occur in up to approximately 5% of metastatic NSCLCs. At the time of diagnosis, up to 40% of these patients present with accompanying brain metastases, and approximately 50% of patients develop resistance mutations following treatment with currently available first- or second-generation ALK TKIs. There remains no clear standard of care for patients who have been previously treated with two or more ALK TKIs.

NVL-655 is a novel brain-penetrant ALK-selective TKI created with the aim to simultaneously overcome the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, brain metastases, and off-target central nervous system (CNS) adverse events associated with inhibition of the structurally-related tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family.

"Today's announcement of FDA breakthrough therapy designation for NVL-655 marks another important milestone for our ALK program and the second breakthrough designation granted to our pipeline of novel kinase inhibitors this year," said Darlene Noci, A.L.M., Chief Development Officer at Nuvalent. "Our team is committed to expeditiously advancing NVL-655 in recognition of the continued need for innovation for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC who have exhausted available therapies. We expect to provide an update from the ALKOVE-1 trial of NVL-655 at a medical meeting in the second half of this year."

BTD is designed to expedite the development and review of therapies intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition and whose preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on one or more clinically significant endpoints over existing available therapies. Under the designation, the FDA provides intensive guidance, organizational commitment involving senior managers, and eligibility for rolling review and other actions to expedite review.

The BTD for NVL-655 is based on the preliminary safety and activity of NVL-655 in heavily pretreated patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 clinical trial. Enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of the trial is ongoing, and the company expects to share updated data from the trial at a medical meeting in the second half of 2024.

About NVL-655

NVL-655 is a novel brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor created with the aim to overcome limitations observed with currently available ALK inhibitors. NVL-655 is designed to remain active in tumors that have developed resistance to first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors, including tumors with single or compound treatment-emergent ALK mutations such as G1202R. In addition, NVL-655 is designed for central nervous system (CNS) penetrance to improve treatment options for patients with brain metastases, and to avoid inhibition of the structurally related tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family. Together, these characteristics have the potential to avoid TRK-related CNS adverse events seen with dual TRK/ALK inhibitors and to drive deep, durable responses for patients across all lines of therapy. NVL-655 has received orphan drug designation for ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is currently being investigated in the ALKOVE-1 clinical trial ( NCT05384626 ), a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced ALK-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

