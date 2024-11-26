Nuvalent to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Nuvalent, Inc.

Nov 26, 2024, 06:52 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, today announced that James Porter, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Alexandra Balcom, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. ET in NYC.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors section of the company's website at www.nuvalent.com, and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

