Nuvance Health expands at-home cognitive care program to primary care practices

Find out how brain-stimulating activities, health education and caregiver support can delay symptom progression for people with mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia.

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. and DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvance Health has expanded Neuroglee Connect™ for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early-stage dementia from its neurology to primary care practices across New York and Connecticut. Now, more people have access to interventions for MCI and early-stage dementia, enhancing the quality of life for individuals and caregivers.

What is Neuroglee Connect™ for mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia?

Nuvance Health offers Neuroglee Connect™ as part of its comprehensive cognitive care services. The solution for people with MCI or early-stage dementia and their caregivers provides personalized support from the comfort of home.

People with MCI or early-stage dementia engage in brain-stimulating activities, education, reminiscence and wellness activities using a mobile device. Care teams monitor their performance through real-time data to track progress and offer timely assessments and interventions.

Brain-stimulating activities include playing cognitive games, learning new skills and memory compensation training. It includes reminiscence by viewing personal photographs and videos to trigger memories. The platform also includes content about healthy lifestyle habits, such as eating well, exercising and getting enough sleep.

The comprehensive solution also has resources for caregivers, including support for managing anxiety and stress.

What is mild cognitive impairment?

MCI is an early stage of memory loss or other cognition problems, such as language and thinking difficulties. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 12% to 18% of people aged 60 and older have MCI in the United States.

Risk factors for mild cognitive impairment

The risk of MCI increases with age. Other risk factors include:

Diabetes

Depression

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Stroke

Signs of mild cognitive impairment

Signs of MCI include regular forgetfulness, losing things often and having trouble finding your words. If you or a loved one are consistently experiencing these signs, see your primary care provider for an assessment.

MCI is not a form of dementia. However, the Alzheimer's Association estimates that 10% to 15% of people with MCI eventually develop dementia every year.

What is early-stage dementia?

Early-stage dementia refers to the initial phase of cognitive decline where an individual begins to experience noticeable and persistent changes in memory, thinking and reasoning abilities. People with MCI and early-stage dementia can usually function independently. The main difference is more symptoms are usually present with early-stage dementia.

Common signs of early-stage dementia include:

Memory loss: Frequent forgetfulness, especially of recent events or newly learned information.

Frequent forgetfulness, especially of recent events or newly learned information. Difficulty with complex tasks: Trouble planning, organizing or completing routine tasks, such as daily household chores.

Trouble planning, organizing or completing routine tasks, such as daily household chores. Confusion with time or place: Occasional disorientation, such as losing track of dates or becoming confused in familiar settings.

Occasional disorientation, such as losing track of dates or becoming confused in familiar settings. Changes in mood or behavior: Subtle shifts in personality or mood, including increased irritability, anxiety or apathy.

Early-stage dementia is often a precursor to more advanced stages of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease. Recognizing these early signs is crucial for seeking timely intervention, which can help manage symptoms and potentially slow the progression of the disease.

Why expand remote care for mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia to primary care?

Expanding Neuroglee Connect™ into primary care practices stems from the critical role providers play in the overall health management of individuals. Primary care providers help people manage diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure, which can all affect cognitive health. Primary care providers are often the first to assess cognitive health as part of the comprehensive care they offer.

By integrating Neuroglee Connect™ into primary care, Nuvance Health aims to:

Help more people by identifying cognitive concerns early, which is crucial for effective intervention.

by identifying cognitive concerns early, which is crucial for effective intervention. Intervene early, which may improve cognitive function and slow the condition's progression.

How will primary care patients use Neuroglee Connect™ for mild cognitive impairment and early-stage dementia?

Nuvance Health Medical Practice primary care providers will offer the Neuroglee Connect™ program to patients diagnosed with MCI and early-stage dementia. The program provides a range of exercises and education for brain health. Patients and caregivers will receive a mobile device to access the program.

"It's like a medical mental games app and many more brain-stimulating and wellness activities with physician supervision and tracking," said Dr. Alex Mosteanu, regional medical director of Nuvance Health Medical Practice Primary Care East. "It's like sending your brain to the gym."

The importance of early intervention for MCI and early-stage dementia

While MCI and early-stage dementia are not curable, early detection can help slow the progression of symptoms.

Slowing dementia progression: Early intervention with cognitive exercises and health education can delay the progression of dementia and affect patient outcomes and the impact on loved ones.

Early intervention with cognitive exercises and health education can delay the progression of dementia and affect patient outcomes and the impact on loved ones. Improving daily functioning: By engaging in regular cognitive training, people can improve their daily functioning and maintain their independence as much as possible.

"Evidence-based brain exercises strengthen cognitive function and provide a sense of accomplishment and control over their health," said Dr. Paul Wright, senior vice president and system chair of the Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute.

Remote cognitive care impact on patients and caregivers

The expansion of Neuroglee Connect™ should have a meaningful impact on primary care patients with MCI and early-stage dementia and their caregivers based on the following outcomes:

Patient experience: Previous use in neurology practices has shown high levels of satisfaction among patients and caregivers who appreciate the structured cognitive support and care coordination.

Previous use in neurology practices has shown high levels of satisfaction among patients and caregivers who appreciate the structured cognitive support and care coordination. Enhanced cognitive abilities: Regular access to brain exercises and monitoring helps people improve their cognitive function through engaging activities.

Regular access to brain exercises and monitoring helps people improve their cognitive function through engaging activities. Support for caregivers: The program provides tools and strategies to assist their loved ones.

Helping people with remote cognitive care for MCI and early-stage dementia

Since initially launching the remote cognitive care program at Nuvance Health Neuroscience Institute neurology practices:

44% of patients reported improvement in cognitive function.

55% of patients reported a reduction in anxiety symptoms, and 61% reported a reduction in depression symptoms.

Adherence to the clinical care program is 97%.

Patient satisfaction is 4.8 out of 5.

*Data source: Nuvance Health patients who completed 10 weeks of the Neuroglee Health™ program.

"This expansion underscores Nuvance Health's commitment to innovative, patient-centered care that addresses the growing need for effective cognitive health solutions," Dr. Mosteanu said.

"We want to reassure our communities they can access comprehensive, coordinated cognitive care. By reaching more people experiencing cognitive concerns early, we can improve outcomes, support caregivers and enhance the overall quality of life for those affected," said Dr. Wright, who is also the endowed chair for advanced technology in neuroscience at Nuvance Health.

