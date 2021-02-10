Nuvance Health Selects SymphonyRM as CRM and Marketing Automation Partner

Nuvance Health will be leveraging SymphonyRM's HealthOS platform to facilitate ongoing, hyper-personalized communication Tweet this

Nuvance Health will be leveraging SymphonyRM's HealthOS platform to facilitate an ongoing, hyper-personalized communication about the patients' health that is aligned and coordinated across communications channels externally – and departments and specialties internally – to drive better engagement.

Specifically:

HealthOS will ingest and process Nuvance Health data across multiple channels and present algorithmically-derived personalized Next Best Actions for consumers

HealthOS will provide Nuvance Health with healthcare's outreach and consumer preference management

Nuvance Health will leverage HealthOS' analytics to understand market needs, and engagement opportunities across channels

"Prior to choosing SymphonyRM as our CRM and marketing automation partner, we were working with two legacy CRM partners," said Jean Ahn, chief strategy officer, Nuvance Health. "We realized we needed to better connect with our community. SymphonyRM brings a level of transparency in how data science is applied and how our communities are engaged."

Nuvance Health will be using SymphonyRM's HealthOS to connect with patients – existing, future and new – across its seven hospitals, ambulatory care centers and primary and specialty care physician practice locations across Connecticut and New York.

Ahn continued, "We are excited about the work we are embarking on with SymphonyRM, which will help support our position as a valuable asset and trusted advisor in our market."

About SymphonyRM

SymphonyRM is helping health systems transform how they acquire, engage, and retain patients by creating an engagement model rivaling the capabilities of world-class, consumer-centered organizations. By generating data-driven, prioritized next best actions for every consumer, prospect, and provider in your health system, SymphonyRM is helping organizations anticipate member needs and use proactive outreach to build deeper customer relationships and drive better outcomes while increasing revenue.

About Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health is a family of award-winning nonprofit hospitals and healthcare professionals in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut. Nuvance Health combines highly skilled physicians, state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and compassionate caregivers dedicated to providing quality care across a variety of clinical areas, including Cardiovascular, Neurosciences, Oncology, Surgery, and Primary Care.

Nuvance Health has a network of convenient hospital and outpatient locations — Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut, and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York — plus multiple primary and specialty care physician practice locations, including The Heart Center, a leading provider of cardiology care, and urgent care offices. Non-acute care is offered through various affiliates, including the Thompson House for rehabilitation and skilled nursing services, and the Home Care organizations. For more information about Nuvance Health, visit our website.

