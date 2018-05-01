NuVasive Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Revenue increased 4.6% to $260.5 million , or 3.4% on a constant currency basis;

, or 3.4% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating profit margin of (7.0%); Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 12.3%; and

GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.53) ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increase of 5.4% to $0.39 .

"In the first quarter 2018, NuVasive's International business continued its momentum of 20% growth year over year on a constant currency basis, with our core U.S. hardware business showing solid case volume growth," said Gregory T. Lucier, chairman and chief executive officer of NuVasive. "As we look forward to the remainder of the year, we expect our continued innovation—including the expansion of our lateral procedural solutions with the integration of Lateral Single-Position Surgery, further build out of our Advanced Materials Science portfolio and the initial launch of our Surgical Intelligence platform—to drive further differentiation of NuVasive technologies with surgeon partners. We also anticipate our Ohio manufacturing facility production ramping up in the second half of the year and we begin to realize the 400 basis point improvement in gross margins through this in-sourcing manufacturing effort."

A full reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

First Quarter 2018 Results

NuVasive reported first quarter 2018 total revenue of $260.5 million, a 4.6% increase compared to $249.0 million for the first quarter 2017. On a constant currency basis, first quarter 2018 total revenue increased 3.4% compared to the same period last year.

For the first quarter 2018, GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $186.7 million and $187.1 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 71.7% and 71.8%, respectively. These results compared to both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $187.6 million, and both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 75.3% for the first quarter 2017.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of ($27.1) million, or ($0.53) per share, for the first quarter 2018 compared to a GAAP net income of $12.4 million, or $0.22 per share, for the first quarter 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $20.2 million, or $0.39 per share, for the first quarter 2018 compared to net income of $19.7 million, or $0.37 per share, for the first quarter 2017. The GAAP net loss for the quarter was driven primarily by an increase in litigation liability of $29.0 million related to the Company's previously disclosed lawsuit with a former sales agent, which has been ongoing since 2013.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company obtained a favorable tax ruling with respect to its operations in Tennessee. The Company modified its local operations to obtain the ruling, which provides for tax exemptions for property, sales and use taxes specific to the state. With the Company's primary distribution facility based in Memphis, the Company expects this tax ruling to yield in excess of $100 million in tax savings over the next 15 years. The Company engaged a specialized tax consultant to assist with these efforts and the Company recorded a non-recurring, success-based fee of $6.1 million in its first quarter 2018 financials.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2018

The Company reiterated its full-year 2018 guidance, and assumes a full-year benefit of U.S. tax reform, suspension of the medical device tax and the recent acquisition of SafePassage.









































2018 Guidance Range 1





Prior

Current



(in Million's; except %'s and EPS) GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Revenue $ 1,095

$ 1,105

$ 1,095

$ 1,105

$ 1,095

$ 1,105

$ 1,095

$ 1,105



% Growth - Reported 2 6.4%

7.3%

6.4%

7.3%

6.7%

7.6%

6.7%

7.6%



% Growth - Constant Currency 2, 3







5.9%

6.9%









5.7%

6.6%



Operating margin 13.0%

13.0%

17.6%

17.6%

9.6%

9.7%

17.6%

17.6%



Earnings per share $ 1.56

$ 1.59

$ 2.44

$ 2.47

$ 0.71

$ 0.74

$ 2.44

$2.47



EBITDA 23.4%

23.4%

26.9%

26.9%

19.5%

19.5%

26.9%

26.9%



Tax Rate ~19%

~19%

~24%

~24%

~31%

~31%

~23%

~23%





































1 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 26, 2018. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2018.

2 2017 has been recasted and presented based on our full retrospective method of adoption of ASC 606.

3 Constant currency is a measure that adjusts US GAAP revenue for the impact of currency over the same period in the prior year.







































Full-year 2018 revenue in the range of $1,095 million to $1,105 million reflecting organic growth in the range of 4.7% to 5.7% and reported growth of 6.7% to 7.6%, inclusive of the recent acquisition of SafePassage;

to reflecting organic growth in the range of 4.7% to 5.7% and reported growth of 6.7% to 7.6%, inclusive of the recent acquisition of SafePassage; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $2.44 to $2.47 ;

to ; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of approximately 17.6%;

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26.9%;

Non-GAAP effective tax expense rate of approximately 23%, compared with the prior expectation of approximately 24%;

The Company now expects currency to have a positive impact in 2018 of approximately $10 million , compared with the prior expectation of approximately $5 million ; and

, compared with the prior expectation of approximately ; and The Company continues to expect to drive at least 100 basis points in non-GAAP operating margin expansion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $295 million to $305 million .

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

























Reconciliation of Full Year EPS Guidance



2017

Actuals 1, 2

2018 Guidance Range 2, 3







Prior 4

Current 5



GAAP net income per share $ 1.48

$ 1.56

$ 1.59

$ 0.71

$ 0.74



Impact of change to diluted share count 0.08

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01



GAAP net income per share, adjusted to diluted Non-GAAP share count $ 1.56

$ 1.57

$ 1.60

$ 0.72

$ 0.75



























Business transition costs 6 0.08

0.04

0.04

0.07

0.07



Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 7 0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02



Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.33

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32



Litigation liability 8 0.09

-

-

0.55

0.55



Non-recurring consulting fees 9 -

-

-

0.12

0.12



Impairment of strategic investment -

-

-

0.17

0.17



Amortization of intangible assets 10 0.89

0.88

0.88

0.89

0.89



Tax effect of adjustments 11 (1.07)

(0.39)

(0.39)

(0.42)

(0.42)



Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 1.89

$ 2.44

$ 2.47

$ 2.44

$ 2.47



























GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - basic 50,874

51,025

51,025

51,025

51,025



GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 55,193

52,647

52,647

52,647

52,647



Non-GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 12 52,345

52,185

52,185

52,185

52,185

























1 2017 has been recasted and presented based on our full retrospective method of adoption of ASC 606.

2 Items may not foot due to rounding.

3 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 26, 2018. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2018.

4 Effective tax expense rate of ~19% applied to GAAP earnings and ~24% applied to Non-GAAP earnings.

5 Effective tax expense rate of ~31% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings.

6 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

7 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

8 Related to the Medtronic litigation matter for fiscal year 2017 and for fiscal year 2018 represents the estimated loss contingency for the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter.

9 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.

10 2017 results exclude the amortization associated with non-controlling interest.

11 The impact on results from taxes include tax effecting the adjustments above at the statutory rate as well as taking into account discrete items and including those discrete items in the annual effective tax rate calculation. The Company also includes those adjustments that would have benefited the tax rate in lieu of the above adjustments as part of the Company's tax filings. The impact of the changes to the tax rate results in an annual estimated rate of ~23% on a non-GAAP basis.

12 Represents the exclusion of diluted shares associated with the Company's convertible debt and warrant which are economically hedged by the Company's bond hedge arrangement on the Senior Convertible Notes due 2021.













































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Margin %























2017 Actuals 1, 2

2018 Guidance 2, 3



(in thousands, except %)



Prior

Current



Non-GAAP Gross Margin %[A]

73.9%

74.0%

73.5%



Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 4

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

(0.1%)



GAAP Gross Margin [B]

73.9%

73.9%

73.4%





















Non-GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [C]

52.5%

51.1%

50.6%



Non-recurring consulting fees5

0.0%

0.0%

0.6%



GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [D]

52.5%

51.1%

51.2%





















Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense [E]

4.9%

5.3%

5.3%



In-process research & development

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%



GAAP Research & Development Expense [F]

4.9%

5.3%

5.3%





















Litigation liability [G] 6

0.4%

0.0%

2.6%



Amortization of intangible assets [H] 7

4.7%

4.3%

4.3%



Business transition costs [I] 8

0.4%

0.2%

0.4%





















Non-GAAP Operating Margin % [A - C - E]

16.4%

17.6%

17.6%





















GAAP Operating Margin % [B - D - F - G - H - I]

10.9%

13.0%

9.6%



















1 2017 has been recasted and presented based on our full retrospective method of adoption of ASC 606.

2 Items may not foot due to rounding.

3 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 26, 2018. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2018.

4 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

5 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.

6 Related to the Medtronic litigation matter for fiscal year 2017 and for fiscal year 2018 represents the estimated loss contingency for the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter.

7 2017 results exclude the amortization associated with non-controlling interest.

8 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.





































Reconciliation of EBITDA %



































2017 Actuals 1, 2

2018 Guidance 2, 3



(in thousands, except %)

Prior

Current



Net Income / (Loss) 7.9%

7.5%

3.4%



Interest (income) / expense, net 3.7%

3.6%

3.6%



Provision for income taxes (0.7%)

1.7%

1.6%



Depreciation and amortization 4 11.7%

10.6%

10.9%



EBITDA 22.6%

23.4%

19.5%



Non-cash stock based compensation 2.2%

3.2%

3.0%



Business transition costs 5 0.4%

0.2%

0.3%



Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 6 0.1%

0.1%

0.1%



Litigation liability 7 0.4%

0.0%

2.6%



Non-recurring consulting fees 8 0.0%

0.0%

0.6%



Impairment of strategic investment 0.0%

0.0%

0.8%



Adjusted EBITDA 25.6%

26.9%

26.9%

















1 2017 has been recasted and presented based on our full retrospective method of adoption of ASC 606.

2 Items may not foot due to rounding.

3 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 26, 2018. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2018.

4 2017 results exclude the amortization associated with non-controlling interest.

5 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

6 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

7 Related to the Medtronic litigation matter for fiscal year 2017 and for fiscal year 2018 represents the estimated loss contingency for the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter.

8 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating profit margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation charges and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost) and or losses on convertible notes. Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency is the use of an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation liabilities, and other significant one-time items. Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.





Reconciliation of First Quarter 2018 Results



GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA













Three months ended



(in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2018



GAAP net loss $ (27,132)



Interest expense/(income), net 9,333



Provision for income taxes (10,126)



Depreciation and amortization 32,090



EBITDA $ 4,165



Business transition costs1 2,253



Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 2 405



Litigation liability 3 28,995



Non-recurring consulting fees 4 6,084



Impairment of strategic investment 9,004



Non-cash stock based compensation 4,134



Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,040



As a percentage of revenue 21.1%







1 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

2 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

3 Represents the amount accrued as an estimated loss contingency in connection with the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter.

4 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.



























Reconciliation of First Quarter 2018 Results



GAAP Net Loss per Share to Non-GAAP Earnings per Share

























Adjustments

Diluted Earnings Per Share



(in thousands, except per share data)













GAAP net loss



$ (27,132)

$ (0.53)



















Business transition costs 1



2,253







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 2



405







Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,099







Litigation liability 3



28,995







Non-recurring consulting fees 4



6,084







Impairment of strategic investment



9,004







Amortization of intangible assets



12,425







Tax effect of adjustments 5



(15,976)







Adjustments to GAAP net loss



47,289







Non-GAAP earnings



$ 20,157

$ 0.39



































GAAP weighted shares outstanding - basic and diluted







51,226



Non-GAAP weighted shares outstanding - diluted6







51,742

















1 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

2 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold.

3 Represents the amount accrued as an estimated loss contingency in connection with the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter.

4 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy.

5 The impact on results from taxes include tax effecting the adjustments above at the statutory rate as well as taking into account discrete items and including those discrete items in the annual effective tax rate calculation. The Company also includes those adjustments that would have benefited the tax rate in lieu of the above adjustments as part of the Company's tax filings. The impact of the changes to the tax rate results in an annual estimated rate of ~23% on a non-GAAP basis.





6 Represents the exclusion of diluted shares associated with the Company's convertible debt and warrant which are economically hedged by the Company's bond hedge arrangement on the Senior Convertible Notes due 2021.



Investor Conference Call

NuVasive will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the first quarter 2018. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through June 1, 2018. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 8, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13678607.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is a world leader in minimally invasive, procedurally-integrated spine solutions. From complex spinal deformity to degenerative spinal conditions, NuVasive is transforming spine surgery with innovative technologies designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven surgical outcomes. NuVasive's highly differentiated, procedurally-integrated solutions include access instruments, implantable hardware and software systems for surgical planning and reconciliation technology that centers on achieving the global alignment of the spine. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the first quarter 2018, as well as projections for 2018 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the first quarter 2018 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2018 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA™ platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2018

2017 Revenue







Product revenue

$ 233,515

$ 224,955 Service revenue

27,007

24,058 Total revenue

260,522

249,013 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)







Cost of products sold

55,191

45,901 Cost of services

18,623

15,542 Total cost of revenue

73,814

61,443 Gross profit

186,708

187,570 Operating expenses:







Sales, marketing and administrative

146,766

140,368 Research and development

14,491

12,414 Amortization of intangible assets

12,425

12,061 Litigation liability loss

28,995

— Business transition costs

2,253

55 Total operating expenses

204,930

164,898 Interest and other expense, net:







Interest income

134

137 Interest expense

(9,467)

(9,799) Other (expense) income, net

(9,703)

258 Total interest and other expense, net

(19,036)

(9,404) (Loss) income before income taxes

(37,258)

13,268 Income tax benefit (expense)

10,126

(1,285) Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (27,132)

$ 11,983 Add back net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

$ —

$ (443) Net (loss) income attributable to NuVasive, Inc.

$ (27,132)

$ 12,426









Net (loss) income per share attributable to NuVasive, Inc.:







Basic

$ (0.53)

$ 0.25 Diluted

$ (0.53)

$ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

51,226

50,566 Diluted

51,226

57,786

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)













March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017 ASSETS

(Unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 73,741

$ 72,803 Restricted cash and investments

—

3,901 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $14,734 and $13,026, respectively

188,107

200,220 Inventory, net

257,982

247,138 Prepaid income taxes

16,877

17,209 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,102

18,792 Total current assets

557,809

560,063 Property and equipment, net

227,573

215,326 Intangible assets, net

287,600

280,774 Goodwill

563,046

536,926 Deferred tax assets

5,277

6,440 Restricted cash and investments

2,394

1,494 Other assets

27,433

39,117 Total assets

$ 1,671,132

$ 1,640,140 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 83,136

$ 75,767 Contingent consideration liabilities

11,670

18,952 Accrued payroll and related expenses

39,369

55,618 Litigation liabilities

38,190

8,150 Short-term borrowings

55,000

— Income tax liabilities

3,899

2,908 Total current liabilities

231,264

161,395 Long-term senior convertible notes

587,716

582,920 Deferred and income tax liabilities, non-current

4,900

18,870 Other long-term liabilities

84,856

77,539 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, 56,335,550 and 56,164,060 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

60

60 Additional paid-in capital

1,358,759

1,363,549 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,353)

(6,933) (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(22,370)

4,762 Treasury stock at cost; 5,077,543 shares and 5,001,886 shares at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

(569,700)

(565,867) Total NuVasive, Inc. stockholders' equity

762,396

795,571 Non-controlling interest

—

3,845 Total equity

762,396

799,416 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,671,132

$ 1,640,140

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2018

2017 Operating activities:







Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (27,132)

$ 11,983 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,090

29,510 Impairment of strategic investment

9,003

— Amortization of non-cash interest

4,925

5,369 Stock-based compensation

4,134

7,017 Reserves on current assets

4,080

(1,998) Other non-cash adjustments

4,456

3,013 Deferred income taxes

(12,671)

1,440 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

16,933

1,719 Inventory

(12,126)

(13,800) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,737)

(2,614) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,579

550 Accrued payroll and related expenses

(18,493)

(12,721) Litigation liability

30,040

— Income taxes

1,294

(1,298) Net cash provided by operating activities

36,375

28,170 Investing activities:







Acquisitions and investments

(51,794)

(2,500) Purchases of intangible assets

(2,657)

(1,249) Purchases of property and equipment

(29,109)

(34,545) Net cash used in investing activities

(83,560)

(38,294) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

336

410 Purchase of treasury stock

(2,155)

(10,356) Payment of contingent consideration

(8,900)

— Proceeds from revolving line of credit

65,000

— Repayments on revolving line of credit

(10,000)

— Other financing activities

(141)

(181) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

44,140

(10,127) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

982

758 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,063)

(19,493) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

78,198

161,048 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 76,135

$ 141,555





