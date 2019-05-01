NuVasive Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 5.5% to $274.8 million , or 6.4% on a constant currency basis;

, or 6.4% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating profit margin of 7.3%; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 14.9%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.53 .

"In the first quarter 2019, NuVasive delivered a solid start to the year with focused execution across our U.S. Spinal Hardware, U.S. Surgical Support and International businesses," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "Coupled with these financial results, we continued to operate the business with rigor and discipline to drive profitability while strategically investing in key growth areas. This includes the recently launched X360 System for lateral single-position surgery integrated with Surgical Intelligence, further differentiation of our Advanced Materials Science portfolio and upcoming launch of the Pulse platform—all which enable our surgeon partners to provide better, more reproducible clinical outcomes for their patients through minimally invasive surgery."

First Quarter 2019 Results

NuVasive reported first quarter 2019 total revenue of $274.8 million, a 5.5% increase compared to $260.5 million for the first quarter 2018. On a constant currency basis, first quarter 2019 total revenue increased 6.4% compared to the same period last year.

For the first quarter 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $200.3 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 72.9%. These results compared to GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $186.7 million and $187.1 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 71.7% and 71.8%, respectively, for the first quarter 2018.

The Company reported GAAP net income of $9.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.18, for the first quarter 2019 compared to a GAAP net loss of $(27.1) million, or diluted loss per share of $(0.53), for the first quarter 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $27.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.53 per share, for the first quarter 2019 compared to net income of $20.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.40 per share, for the first quarter 2018.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2019

The Company reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance:



2019 Guidance Range 1

Prior

Current

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B % Growth - Reported 3.5% - 5.5%

3.5% - 5.5%

3.5% - 5.5%

3.5% - 5.5% % Growth - Constant Currency2



3.8% - 5.8%





3.8% - 5.8% Operating margin 9.5% - 10.0%

15.0% - 15.5%

9.0% - 9.5%

15.0% - 15.5% Earnings per share $1.00 - $1.10

$2.20 - $2.30

$0.95 - $1.05

$2.20 - $2.30 EBITDA margin 21.2% - 21.7%

25.2% - 25.7%

20.9% - 21.3%

25.2% - 25.7% Tax Rate ~24%

~23%

~22%

~23%



1 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. 2 Constant currency is a measure that adjusts US GAAP revenue for the impact of currency over the same period in the prior year.

The Company estimates revenue for full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion , reflecting reported growth in the range of 3.5% to 5.5%;

to , reflecting reported growth in the range of 3.5% to 5.5%; Non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $2.20 to $2.30 ;

to ; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 15.0% to 15.5%;

EBITDA margin of 25.2% to 25.7%; and

Non-GAAP effective tax expense rate of approximately 23%.

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of Full Year EPS Guidance





2019 Guidance Range 1, 2

2018 Actuals 1

Prior 3

Current 4 GAAP net income per share $0.24

$1.00 - 1.10

$0.95 - 1.05 Impact of change to diluted share count —

—

— GAAP net income per share, adjusted to diluted Non-GAAP share count $0.24

$1.00 - 1.10

$0.95 - 1.05











Business transition costs 5 0.22

—

0.10 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 6 0.02

—

— Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.32

0.30

0.30 Litigation related expenses and settlements 7 0.65

0.20

0.20 Non-recurring consulting fees 8 0.12

—

— Net loss on strategic investments 0.07

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 0.97

0.90

0.95 Purchase of in-process research and development 9 0.17

—

— European medical device regulation10 0.01

0.10

0.10 Tax effect of adjustments11 (0.56)

(0.30)

(0.40) Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.23

$2.20 - 2.30

$2.20 - 2.30











GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - basic 51,382

52,017

51,999 GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 52,355

52,938

52,991 Non-GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 12 52,178

52,714

52,718







1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~22% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 6 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 7 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 8 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 9 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 10 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 11 The impact on results from taxes include tax effecting the adjustments above at the statutory rate as well as taking into account discrete items and including those discrete items in the annual effective tax rate calculation. The Company also includes those adjustments that would have benefited the tax rate in lieu of the above adjustments as part of the Company's tax filings. The impact of the changes to the tax rate results in an annual rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis in 2018. 12 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Margin %





















2019 Guidance Range 1, 2 (in thousands, except %)

2018

Actuals 1

Prior

Current Non-GAAP Gross Margin % [A]

71.9%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.5% - 73.0% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 3

(0.1%)

0.0%

0.0% GAAP Gross Margin [B]

71.8%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.5% - 73.0%













Non-GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [C]

51.1%

51.0% - 52.0%

51.0% - 52.0% Non-recurring consulting fees4

0.6%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses5

0.6%

0.7%

0.7% GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [D]

52.3%

51.7% - 52.7%

51.7% - 52.7%













GAAP and Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense [E]

5.6%

6.0%

6.0%













Litigation related settlements [F]6

2.5%

0.0%

0.0% Amortization of intangible assets [G]

4.6%

4.2%

4.3% Purchase of in-process research and development [H]7

0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation [I]8

0.0%

0.6%

0.6% Business transition costs [J] 9

1.0%

0.0%

0.4%













Non-GAAP Operating Margin % [A - C - E]

15.1%

15.0% - 15.5%

15.0% - 15.5%













GAAP Operating Margin % [B - D - E - F - G - H - I - J]

4.9%

9.5% - 10.0%

9.0% - 9.5%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. 3 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 4 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 5 Expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 6 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter. 7 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 8 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 9 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin %

















2019 Guidance Range1, 5 (in thousands, except %) 2018 Actuals 1, 2

Prior 3

Current4 Net Income 1.1%

4.6% - 5.0%

4.3% - 4.8% Interest income / expense, net 3.4%

3.3%

3.3% Income tax benefit / (expense) (0.3%)

1.5%

1.3% Depreciation and amortization 11.8%

11.7%

12.0% EBITDA Margin 16.0%

21.2% - 21.7%

20.9% - 21.3% Non-cash stock based compensation 2.3%

2.7%

2.6% Business transition costs6 1.0%

0.0%

0.4% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions7 0.1%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses and settlements 8 3.1%

0.7%

0.7% Non-recurring consulting fees 9 0.6%

0.0%

0.0% In-process research and development10 0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation11 0.0%

0.6%

0.6% Net loss on strategic investments 0.3%

0.0%

0.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.3%

25.2% - 25.7%

25.2% - 25.7%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Effective tax expense rate of ~43% benefit applied to GAAP earnings and ~18% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~22% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Prior guidance reflects the range provided February 20, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. 6 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 7 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 8 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 9 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 10 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 11 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating profit margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company began excluding from its non-GAAP financial results certain litigation related expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. For consistency and comparability, the Company has re-casted non-GAAP financial results for each of the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018 to exclude these litigation expenses in such periods, which were $0.4 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross

Profit Operating

Profit Net

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income

to Adjusted

EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 200,282 $ 20,173 $ 9,386 $ 0.18 52,480 $ 9,386 % of revenue 72.9% 7.3%







Amortization of intangible assets

13,625 13,625





Litigation related expenses and settlements1

3,046 3,046



3,046 Business transition costs2

3,833 3,833



3,833 European medical device regulation3

332 332



332 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,319





Tax effect of adjustments 4



(6,933)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,104 Income tax expense









1,317 Depreciation and amortization









34,054 Non-cash stock based compensation









5,717 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 200,282 $ 41,009 $ 27,608 $ 0.53 52,480 $ 66,789 % of revenue 72.9% 14.9%





24.3%





1 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of May 1, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~22% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross

Profit Operating

Profit

(Loss) Net Income

(Loss) Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 6 Net Income

(Loss) to

Adjusted

EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 186,708 $ (18,222) $ (27,132) $ (0.53) 51,226 $ (27,132) % of revenue 71.7% (7.0%)







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 405 405 405



405 Non-recurring consulting fees 2

6,084 6,084



6,084 Amortization of intangible assets

12,425 12,425





Litigation related expenses and settlements 3

29,586 29,586



29,586 Business transition costs 4

2,253 2,253



2,253 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,099





Net loss on strategic investments



9,004



9,004 Tax effect of adjustments 5



(16,109)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,333 Income tax benefit









(10,126) Depreciation and amortization









32,090 Non-cash stock based compensation









4,134 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 187,113 $ 32,531 $ 20,615 $ 0.40 51,742 $ 55,631 % of revenue 71.8% 12.5%





21.4%





1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 3 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of May 1, 2018, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~31% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 6 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call

NuVasive will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the first quarter 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through May 31, 2019. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 8, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13689332.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the first quarter 2019, as well as projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the first quarter 2019 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2019

2018 Revenue







Product revenue

$ 243,823

$ 233,515 Service revenue

30,953

27,007 Total revenue

274,776

260,522 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)







Cost of products sold

54,486

55,191 Cost of services

20,008

18,623 Total cost of revenue

74,494

73,814 Gross profit

200,282

186,708 Operating expenses:







Sales, marketing and administrative

145,076

146,766 Research and development

17,575

14,491 Amortization of intangible assets

13,625

12,425 Litigation liability loss

—

28,995 Business transition costs

3,833

2,253 Total operating expenses

180,109

204,930 Interest and other expense, net:







Interest income

409

134 Interest expense

(9,513)

(9,467) Other (expense) income, net

(366)

(9,703) Total interest and other expense, net

(9,470)

(19,036) Income (loss) before income taxes

10,703

(37,258) Income tax (expense) benefit

(1,317)

10,126 Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 9,386

$ (27,132)









Net income (loss) per share:







Basic

$ 0.18

$ (0.53) Diluted

$ 0.18

$ (0.53) Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic

51,675

51,226 Diluted

52,480

51,226

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)













March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 93,391

$ 117,840 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $16,125 and $16,171, respectively

194,358

196,487 Inventory, net

288,539

273,244 Prepaid income taxes

16,484

16,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,555

13,733 Total current assets

606,327

618,209 Property and equipment, net

247,533

238,841 Intangible assets, net

240,663

252,048 Goodwill

561,235

561,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets

61,400

— Deferred tax assets

4,369

5,263 Restricted cash and investments

2,395

2,395 Other assets

27,180

29,737 Total assets

$ 1,751,102

$ 1,707,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 99,991

$ 105,877 Contingent consideration liabilities

6,637

7,560 Accrued payroll and related expenses

44,824

59,960 Operating lease liabilities

6,320

— Litigation liabilities

2,045

1,415 Income tax liabilities

1,964

4,648 Total current liabilities

161,781

179,460 Senior convertible notes

607,607

602,526 Deferred and income tax liabilities

5,641

4,964 Operating lease liabilities

67,112

— Other long-term liabilities

68,955

86,384 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, 57,119,047 and 56,648,077 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

61

61 Additional paid-in capital

1,402,797

1,397,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,122)

(8,628) Retained earnings

26,627

17,241 Treasury stock at cost; 5,262,478 shares and 5,116,496 shares at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(580,357)

(571,978) Total equity

840,006

834,525 Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,751,102

$ 1,707,859

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31, (unaudited)

2019

2018 Operating activities:







Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 9,386

$ (27,132) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

34,054

32,090 Impairment of strategic investment

—

9,003 Amortization of non-cash interest

5,210

4,925 Stock-based compensation

5,717

4,134 Reserves on current assets

3,785

4,080 Other non-cash adjustments

2,816

4,456 Deferred income taxes

1,547

(12,671) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

1,620

16,933 Inventory

(19,292)

(12,126) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,399)

(1,737) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,523)

1,579 Accrued payroll and related expenses

(14,815)

(18,493) Litigation liability

630

30,040 Income taxes

(2,261)

1,294 Net cash provided by operating activities

24,475

36,375 Investing activities:







Acquisitions and investments

—

(51,794) Purchases of intangible assets

(6,827)

(2,657) Purchases of property and equipment

(33,929)

(29,109) Net cash used in investing activities

(40,756)

(83,560) Financing activities:







Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

—

336 Purchases of treasury stock

(8,177)

(2,155) Payment of contingent consideration

(1,435)

(8,900) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

—

65,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit

—

(10,000) Other financing activities

1,556

(141) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(8,056)

44,140 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(112)

982 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(24,449)

(2,063) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

120,235

78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 95,786

$ 76,135

