NuVasive Announces Jerome Bettis, NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer, as Brand Ambassador

"Living an active lifestyle is part of my DNA, but following my football career I suffered from debilitating back pain that prevented me from participating in my favorite activities, including golf," said Jerome Bettis. "After experiencing the ease of surgery and quick recovery with NuVasive's minimally invasive surgery, I want to share my story and encourage considering patients to take the leap and get their life back."

NuVasive has been the global leader in lateral spine surgery for more than 15 years, built on the foundation of the Company's XLIF procedure that is supported by extensive clinical evidence with more than 400 peer-reviewed publications. XLIF is part of the Company's offerings to help surgeons adopt more efficient, less disruptive surgical approaches to spine procedures, which have been shown to reduce blood loss, postoperative hospital stay, and result in less operative morbidity compared to open spine surgery.1,2

"At NuVasive we are committed to transforming outcomes and changing patient lives by delivering best-in-class technology, and Jerome's story is a direct example of how we are delivering on our commitments to do so," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "As not only a football legend, but also a patient, Jerome is motivated to use his positive and life-changing experience with spine surgery to support others considering less invasive surgery and we are honored to welcome him as a brand ambassador."

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player is considered one of the best running backs of all-time in the NFL. Bettis was inducted into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 and was the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2001 for his work with his charity "The Bus Stops Here Foundation," which helps to improve the quality of life for disadvantaged and underprivileged children.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

