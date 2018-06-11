NuVasive Announces Key Finance Appointments

As the head of Global Commercial Finance, Ms. Pecora manages the U.S. and International Commercial finance functions with a focus on driving revenue growth and go-to-market strategy. Ms. Pecora is a seasoned finance professional who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Carling Communications. In this role, she oversaw all financial and operational functions across the three companies that comprised the Carling Group of Companies. Prior to that, she served as director of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) at CareFusion, where she transformed reporting and forecasting processes as the company stood up operations after the spin-off from Cardinal Health and guided strategic and operational decisions to support business unit growth. Ms. Pecora earned a bachelor of science in Finance and a master of business administration from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business in College Park.

Mr. Ribar oversees the NuVasive Corporate Finance and Treasury functions, including FP&A, treasury operations, along with supporting investor relations. His strong finance and FP&A experience in the medtech industry includes his most recent position at Alere, where he led the budgeting, forecasting, reporting and business analysis for the company before it was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in October 2017. Prior to that, he was the director of investor relations at CareFusion where he previously held multiple finance leadership roles within the organization since its spin-off from Cardinal Health, as well as leading the finance integration when the company was acquired by Becton Dickinson in March 2015. Mr. Ribar earned a bachelor of science in Business and a master of business administration from Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio.

Mr. Rosenbaum has been with NuVasive for more than four years and expands his senior accounting duties to now include serving as the corporate controller for the Company. He began his accounting career at Deloitte, and has held a variety of senior accounting roles at Dura Pharmaceuticals, Elan Pharmaceuticals, Gen-Probe and Hologic overseeing both internal and external financial reporting. He graduated with a bachelor of arts in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

"With these new leadership appointments, along with the rest of the finance team, we are building out the depth of the function through an excellent mix of finance and operations prowess as we focus on key areas to drive growth for NuVasive," said Raj Asarpota, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NuVasive. "Specifically, this growth will be supported by our insourcing efforts at our manufacturing facility where we will continue to invest in the processes, tools and people with the financial expertise in costing and productivity enhancement to accelerate our profitability."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

