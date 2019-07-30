NuVasive Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 3.7% to $292.1 million , or 4.7% on a constant currency basis;

, or 4.7% on a constant currency basis; GAAP operating profit margin of 10.3%; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 16.3%; and

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.29 ; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.63 .

"NuVasive continued to deliver consistent revenue growth in the second quarter 2019, with a notably solid performance from the U.S. Hardware business," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "We saw meaningful case volume growth driven by increased surgeon adoption of lateral single-position surgery and NuVasive's innovative X360 system. Our strong profitability results over the first half of the year demonstrate the clear initiatives and focused execution throughout the business and are reflected in our raised full-year 2019 non-GAAP guidance for operating margin and earnings per share."

A full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables of this news release.

Second Quarter 2019 Results

NuVasive reported second quarter 2019 total revenue of $292.1 million, a 3.7% increase compared to $281.6 million for the second quarter 2018. On a constant currency basis, second quarter 2019 total revenue increased 4.7% compared to the same period last year.

For the second quarter 2019, both GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit was $214.5 million and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 73.4%. These results compared to the second quarter 2018 GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit of $204.5 million and $204.9 million, respectively, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 72.6% and 72.8%, respectively.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $15.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.29, for the second quarter 2019 compared to a net income of $11.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.22, for the second quarter 2018. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $32.8 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.63 per share, for the second quarter 2019 compared to net income of $30.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.58 per share, for the second quarter 2018.

Annual Financial Guidance for 2019

The Company updated its full-year 2019 financial guidance to reflect first-half 2019 results.



2019 Guidance Range 1

Prior

Current

GAAP Non-GAAP

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue $1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B

$1.14B - $1.16B % Growth - Reported 3.5% - 5.5%

3.5% - 5.5%

3.4% - 5.4%

3.4% - 5.4% % Growth - Constant Currency2



3.8% - 5.8%





3.8% - 5.8% Operating margin 9.0% - 9.5%

15.0% - 15.5%

9.1% - 9.5%

15.3% - 15.7% Earnings per share $0.95 - $1.05

$2.20 - $2.30

$0.93 - $1.03

$2.25 - $2.35 EBITDA margin 20.9% - 21.3%

25.2% - 25.7%

21.2% - 21.5%

25.5% - 25.9% Tax Rate ~22%

~23%

~24%

~23%





1 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. 2 Constant currency is a measure that adjusts US GAAP revenue for the impact of currency over the same period in the prior year.

The Company maintains full-year 2019 revenue guidance to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion , which now includes approximately $5 million in year-over-year currency headwinds compared to prior guidance of $4 million . This reflects reported growth in the range of 3.4% to 5.4%, compared with prior guidance of 3.5% to 5.5%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis remains unchanged at 3.8% to 5.8%;

to , which now includes approximately in year-over-year currency headwinds compared to prior guidance of . This reflects reported growth in the range of 3.4% to 5.4%, compared with prior guidance of 3.5% to 5.5%. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis remains unchanged at 3.8% to 5.8%; Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in a range of $2.25 to $2.35 , compared with prior guidance of $2.20 to $2.30 ;

to , compared with prior guidance of to ; Non-GAAP operating profit margin of 15.3% to 15.7%, compared with prior guidance of 15.0% to 15.5%;

EBITDA margin of 25.5% to 25.9%, compared with prior guidance of 25.2% to 25.7%; and

Non-GAAP effective tax expense rate of approximately 23%.

Supplementary Financial Information

For additional financial detail, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Reconciliation of Full Year EPS Guidance





2019 Guidance Range 1, 2

2018 Actuals 1

Prior 3

Current 4 GAAP net income per share $0.24

$0.95 - 1.05

$0.93 - 1.03 Impact of change to diluted share count —

—

— GAAP net income per share, adjusted to diluted Non-GAAP share count $0.24

$0.95 - 1.05

$0.93 - 1.03











Business transition costs 5 0.22

0.10

0.11 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 6 0.02

—

— Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.32

0.30

0.34 Litigation related expenses and settlements 7 0.65

0.20

0.18 Non-recurring consulting fees 8 0.12

—

— Net loss on strategic investments 0.07

—

— Amortization of intangible assets 0.97

0.95

0.96 Purchase of in-process research and development 9 0.17

—

— European medical device regulation10 0.01

0.10

0.11 Tax effect of adjustments11 (0.56)

(0.40)

(0.38) Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.23

$2.20 - 2.30

$2.25 - 2.35











GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - basic 51,382

51,999

51,954 GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 52,355

52,991

52,898 Non-GAAP Weighted shares outstanding - diluted 12 52,178

52,718

52,586







1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~22% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 6 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 7 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 8 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 9 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 10 Costs related to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 11 The impact on results from taxes include tax effecting the adjustments above at the statutory rate as well as taking into account discrete items and including those discrete items in the annual effective tax rate calculation. The Company also includes those adjustments that would have benefited the tax rate in lieu of the above adjustments as part of the Company's tax filings. The impact of the changes to the tax rate results in an annual rate of ~43% benefit on a GAAP basis and ~18% on a non-GAAP basis in 2018. 12 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Margin %

















2019 Guidance Range 1, 2 (in thousands, except %) 2018 Actuals 1

Prior

Current Non-GAAP Gross Margin % [A] 71.9%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.5% - 73.0% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 3 (0.1%)

0.0%

0.0% GAAP Gross Margin [B] 71.8%

72.5% - 73.0%

72.5% - 73.0%











Non-GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [C] 51.1%

51.0% - 52.0%

50.8% - 51.7% Non-recurring consulting fees4 0.6%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses5 0.6%

0.7%

0.8% GAAP Sales, Marketing & Administrative Expense [D] 52.3%

51.7% - 52.7%

51.6% - 52.5%











GAAP and Non-GAAP Research & Development Expense [E] 5.6%

6.0%

6.0%











Litigation related settlements [F]6 2.5%

0.0%

0.0% Amortization of intangible assets [G] 4.6%

4.3%

4.4% Purchase of in-process research and development [H]7 0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation [I]8 0.0%

0.6%

0.5% Business transition costs [J] 9 1.0%

0.4%

0.5%











Non-GAAP Operating Margin % [A - C - E] 15.1%

15.0% - 15.5%

15.3% - 15.7%











GAAP Operating Margin % [B - D - E - F - G - H - I - J] 4.9%

9.0% - 9.5%

9.1% - 9.5%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. 3 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 4 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 5 Expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 6 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter. 7 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 8 Costs related to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 9 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities.

Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin %

















2019 Guidance Range1, 5 (in thousands, except %) 2018 Actuals 1, 2

Prior 3

Current4 Net Income 1.1%

4.3% - 4.8%

4.3% - 4.7% Interest income / expense, net 3.4%

3.3%

3.3% Income tax benefit / (expense) (0.3%)

1.3%

1.5% Depreciation and amortization 11.8%

12.0%

11.9% EBITDA Margin 16.0%

20.9% - 21.3%

21.2% - 21.5% Non-cash stock based compensation 2.3%

2.6%

2.5% Business transition costs6 1.0%

0.4%

0.5% Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions7 0.1%

0.0%

0.0% Litigation related expenses and settlements 8 3.1%

0.7%

0.8% Non-recurring consulting fees 9 0.6%

0.0%

0.0% In-process research and development10 0.8%

0.0%

0.0% European medical device regulation11 0.0%

0.6%

0.5% Net loss on strategic investments 0.3%

0.0%

0.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.3%

25.2% - 25.7%

25.5% - 25.9%





1 Items may not foot due to rounding. 2 Effective tax expense rate of ~43% benefit applied to GAAP earnings and ~18% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 3 Effective tax expense rate of ~22% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 4 Effective tax expense rate of ~24% applied to GAAP earnings and ~23% applied to Non-GAAP earnings. 5 Prior guidance reflects the range provided May 1, 2019. Current guidance reflects the range provided July 30, 2019. 6 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 7 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 8 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 9 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 10 Purchase of an in-process research and development asset which had no future alternative use. 11 Charges represent the costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating profit margin, which exclude amortization of intangible assets, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses from strategic investments, and non-cash interest expense (excluding debt issuance cost). Management also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which are intended to exclude the impact of foreign exchange currency fluctuations. The measure constant currency utilizes an exchange rate that eliminates fluctuations when calculating financial performance numbers. The Company also uses measures such as free cash flow, which represents cash flow from operations less cash used in the acquisition and disposition of capital. Additionally, the Company uses an adjusted EBITDA measure which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and excludes the impact of stock-based compensation, business transition costs, purchased in-process research and development, one-time restructuring and related items in connection with acquisitions, investments and divestitures, non-recurring consulting fees, certain litigation expenses and settlements, certain European medical device regulation costs, gains and losses on strategic investments, and other significant one-time items.

Management calculates the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this earnings release excluding these costs and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to enable it to further and more consistently analyze the period-to-period financial performance of its core business operations. Management believes that providing investors with these non-GAAP financial measures gives them additional information to enable them to assess, in the same way management assesses, the Company's current and future continuing operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Set forth below are reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 214,526 $ 30,197 $ 14,962 $ 0.29 52,460 $ 14,962 % of revenue 73.4% 10.3%







Amortization of intangible assets

12,277 12,277





Litigation related expenses and settlements1

2,031 2,031



2,031 Business transition costs2

1,646 1,646



1,646 European medical device regulation3

1,400 1,400



1,400 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,374





Tax effect of adjustments 4



(3,881)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,323 Income tax expense









5,921 Depreciation and amortization









33,560 Non-cash stock based compensation









6,901 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 214,526 $ 47,551 $ 32,809 $ 0.63 52,460 $ 75,744 % of revenue 73.4% 16.3%





25.9%





1 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of July 30, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~24% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 414,808 $ 50,370 $ 24,348 $ 0.46 52,471 $ 24,348 % of revenue 73.2% 8.9%







Amortization of intangible assets

25,902 25,902





Litigation related expenses and settlements 1

5,077 5,077



5,077 Business transition costs2

5,479 5,479



5,479 European medical device regulation3

1,732 1,732



1,732 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



8,693





Tax effect of adjustments4



(10,814)





Interest expense/(income), net









18,427 Income tax expense









7,238 Depreciation and amortization









67,614 Non-cash stock based compensation









12,618 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 414,808 $ 88,560 $ 60,417 $ 1.15 52,471 $ 142,533 % of revenue 73.2% 15.6%





25.1%





1 Represents expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 2 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 3 Represents costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with European medical device regulation. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of July 30, 2019, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~24% on a GAAP basis and ~23% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 5 Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 204,508 $ 28,563 $ 11,531 $ 0.22 51,956 $ 11,531 % of revenue 72.6% 10.1%







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 405 405 405



405 Amortization of intangible assets

12,628 12,628





Litigation related expenses and settlements 2

383 383



383 Business transition costs 3

3,998 3,998



3,998 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



4,153





Tax effect of adjustments 4



(2,775)





Interest expense/(income), net









9,840 Income tax expense









4,813 Depreciation and amortization









32,061 Non-cash stock based compensation









6,860 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 204,913 $ 45,977 $ 30,323 $ 0.58 51,956 $ 69,891 % of revenue 72.8% 16.3%





24.8%





1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Represents the change in the estimated loss contingency recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 3 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 4 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of July 31, 2018, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~33% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 5 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)















Gross Profit Operating

Profit Net (Loss)

Income Diluted

EPS Diluted

WASO 6,7 Net Loss to Adjusted

EBITDA Reported GAAP $ 391,216 $ 10,341 $ (15,601) $ (0.30) 51,292 $ (15,601) % of revenue 72.2% 1.9%







Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments on acquisitions 1 810 810 810



810 Non-recurring consulting fees 2

6,084 6,084



6,084 Amortization of intangible assets

25,053 25,053





Litigation related expenses and settlements 3

29,969 29,969



29,969 Business transition costs 4

6,251 6,251



6,251 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes



8,252





Impairment of strategic investment



9,004



9,004 Tax effect of adjustments 5



(18,884)





Interest expense/(income), net









19,173 Income tax benefit









(5,313) Depreciation and amortization









64,151 Non-cash stock based compensation









10,994 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 392,026 $ 78,508 $ 50,938 $ 0.98 51,849 $ 125,522 % of revenue 72.3% 14.5%





23.2%





1 Represents costs associated with non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, such as acquired inventory fair market value adjustments, which are amortized over the period in which underlying products are sold. 2 Non-recurring consulting fees associated with the implementation of our state tax-planning strategy. 3 Represents the loss recorded in connection with the settlement of the Madsen Medical, Inc. litigation matter, as well as expenses associated with ongoing litigation with a former Board member and his current employer related to various matters, including infringement of the Company's intellectual property. 4 Costs related to acquisition, integration and business transition activities which include severance, relocation, consulting, leasehold exit costs, third party merger and acquisitions costs, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, and other costs directly associated with such activities. 5 Represents the impact from tax affecting the adjustments above at their statutory tax rate. As of July 30, 2018, the Company estimated an annual tax rate of ~33% on a GAAP basis and ~21% on a non-GAAP basis. 6 The Company had a GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and therefore the loss per share was calculated using the basic weighted average shares outstanding. The non-GAAP earnings per share for the six months ending June 31, 2018 was calculated using the diluted weighted average shares outstanding. 7 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted WASO excludes the impact of dilutive convertible notes and warrants for which the Company is economically hedged through its anti-dilutive bond hedge arrangements.

Investor Conference Call

NuVasive will hold a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT to discuss the results of its financial performance for the second quarter 2019. The dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers and 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, the call will remain available on NuVasive's website through August 30, 2019. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 6, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. Please use pin number: 13691950.

NuVasive Investor Day 2019

NuVasive will discuss its corporate strategy, including its innovation roadmap and long-term financial outlook, at its Investor Day on August 8, 2019. A live webcast of NuVasive's Investor Day will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.nuvasive.com. After the live webcast, a replay of the event and the presentation materials will be available on NuVasive's website.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release or made on the investor conference call referenced herein that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. In addition, this news release contains selected financial results from the second quarter 2019, as well as projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals. The Company's results for the second quarter 2019 are prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by the Company's external auditors and are subject to adjustment. In addition, the Company's projections for 2019 financial guidance and longer-term financial performance goals represent initial estimates, and are subject to the risk of being inaccurate because of the preliminary nature of the forecasts, the risk of further adjustment, or unanticipated difficulty in selling products or generating expected profitability. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Product revenue $ 261,381

$ 252,687

$ 505,204

$ 486,202 Service revenue 30,724

28,877

61,677

55,884 Total revenue 292,105

281,564

566,881

542,086 Cost of revenue (excluding below amortization of intangible assets)













Cost of products sold 57,613

58,202

112,099

113,393 Cost of services 19,966

18,854

39,974

37,477 Total cost of revenue 77,579

77,056

152,073

150,870 Gross profit 214,526

204,508

414,808

391,216 Operating expenses:













Sales, marketing and administrative 152,853

145,658

297,929

292,424 Research and development 17,553

14,856

35,128

29,347 Amortization of intangible assets 12,277

12,628

25,902

25,053 Litigation liability (gain) loss —

(1,195)

—

27,800 Business transition costs 1,646

3,998

5,479

6,251 Total operating expenses 184,329

175,945

364,438

380,875 Interest and other expense, net:













Interest income 327

116

736

250 Interest expense (9,650)

(9,956)

(19,163)

(19,423) Other income (expense), net 9

(2,379)

(357)

(12,082) Total interest and other expense, net (9,314)

(12,219)

(18,784)

(31,255) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,883

16,344

31,586

(20,914) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,921)

(4,813)

(7,238)

5,313 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 14,962

$ 11,531

$ 24,348

$ (15,601)















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.22

$ 0.47

$ (0.30) Diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.22

$ 0.46

$ (0.30) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 51,967

51,356

51,822

51,292 Diluted 52,460

51,956

52,471

51,292

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par values and share amounts)









June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,377

$ 117,840 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $16,400 and $16,171, respectively 207,992

196,487 Inventory, net 297,136

273,244 Prepaid income taxes 16,188

16,905 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,617

13,733 Total current assets 664,310

618,209 Property and equipment, net 257,438

238,841 Intangible assets, net 227,545

252,048 Goodwill 561,420

561,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,424

— Deferred tax assets 4,885

5,263 Restricted cash and investments 2,394

2,395 Other assets 24,894

29,737 Total assets $ 1,805,310

$ 1,707,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 105,710

$ 105,877 Contingent consideration liabilities 7,892

7,560 Accrued payroll and related expenses 58,492

59,960 Operating lease liabilities 6,471

— Litigation liabilities 3,250

1,415 Income tax liabilities 2,823

4,648 Total current liabilities 184,638

179,460 Senior convertible notes 612,762

602,526 Deferred and income tax liabilities 10,269

4,964 Operating lease liabilities 67,753

— Other long-term liabilities 67,164

86,384 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, 57,357,083and 56,648,077 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 62

61 Additional paid-in capital 1,413,934

1,397,829 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,552)

(8,628) Retained earnings 41,589

17,241 Treasury stock at cost; 5,327,656shares and 5,116,496 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (584,309)

(571,978) Total equity 862,724

834,525 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,805,310

$ 1,707,859

NuVasive, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands)









Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited) 2019

2018 Operating activities:





Consolidated net income (loss) $ 24,348

$ (15,601) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,614

64,151 Impairment of strategic investment —

9,004 Amortization of non-cash interest 10,494

9,920 Stock-based compensation 12,618

10,994 Reserves on current assets 8,267

9,444 Other non-cash adjustments 4,329

12,133 Deferred income taxes 5,721

(6,593) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (11,602)

852 Inventory (31,856)

(19,615) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,811)

(2,141) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 9,301

8,931 Accrued payroll and related expenses (3,699)

(6,358) Litigation liability 1,835

2,150 Income taxes (1,128)

(53) Net cash provided by operating activities 93,431

77,218 Investing activities:





Acquisitions and investments (4,100)

(52,081) Purchases of intangible assets (6,827)

(7,682) Purchases of property and equipment (65,385)

(53,388) Net cash used in investing activities (76,312)

(113,151) Financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 3,888

5,312 Purchases of treasury stock (11,702)

(2,222) Payment of contingent consideration (809)

(8,900) Proceeds from revolving line of credit —

100,000 Repayments on revolving line of credit —

(63,000) Other financing activities 1,769

(146) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,854)

31,044 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 271

(837) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,536

(5,726) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 120,235

78,198 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 130,771

$ 72,472

