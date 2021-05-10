NuVasive Appoints Juliet C. Cunningham as Vice President of Investor Relations

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, announced today the appointment of Juliet C. Cunningham as the vice president of Investor Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Cunningham is responsible for the Company's investor relations program and reports directly to Chief Financial Officer Matt Harbaugh.

Ms. Cunningham has more than 25 years of experience in investor relations and corporate communications, and most recently was the vice president of Investor Relations at Illumina. Prior to Illumina, she held various investor relations leadership roles at publicly traded companies in the medical device and telecommunications industries. Notably, Ms. Cunningham spent 10 years at QUALCOMM Incorporated where she held various positions with increasing responsibilities in investor relations, corporate communications, and public relations during a period of rapid growth for the company, ultimately serving as senior vice president of Investor Relations.

"As a well-respected investor relations executive, Juliet's expertise in developing financial communication programs will help advance our strategy and drive further engagement with the investment community," said Mr. Harbaugh. "I look forward to working alongside Juliet and our management team on executing our long-term strategy and fulfilling our vision to change a patient's life every minute."

Ms. Cunningham holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and completed graduate programs in investor relations and executive leadership at the University of Michigan and Stanford University, respectively.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.



