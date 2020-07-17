NuVasive Becomes First Industry Sponsor of the American Spine Registry to Improve Future of Spine Surgery Through Data-Driven Outcomes

"NuVasive's founding sponsorship with the American Spine Registry is indicative of our leadership in spine care and our commitment to deliver better patient outcomes," said Kyle Malone, vice president of clinical, medical and regulatory affairs at NuVasive. "Led by two highly regarded surgical societies, the ASR extends benefits of systematic data collection nationwide to improve evidence-based decision making in spine."

As a key sponsor for the ASR, NuVasive will contribute to the future development of the registry, providing spine surgeons the ability to track the quality of their interventions through patient-reported and clinical outcomes, grant them access to national benchmarking data to compare performance across the country and support highly informed-decision making to enable surgeons to provide the highest quality of care.

"With a shared mission to improve outcomes in spine surgery, the ASR is proud to have NuVasive as the first industry contributor to our program. Together, we are poised to improve patient care and advance the science of spine surgery," said Dr. Steven Glassman, professor of orthopedics at the University of Louisville in Kentucky, former Scoliosis Research Society president and ASR executive committee co-chair.

The registry will allow spine surgeons, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to reuse registry data for participation in a variety of programs, including payer-incentivized performance improvement programs, qualify for national distinction programs and CMS quality improvement programs (MIPS and BPCI-A), as well as receive credits towards American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS) and American Board of Neurological Surgery (ABNS) Continuous Certification programs.

"Degenerative spine disease is one of the most prevalent and costly disease states worldwide with common surgeries including spinal fusion and decompression or discectomy surgery," said Dr. Anthony Asher, president, neuroscience institute at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, AANS officer and ASR executive committee co-chair. "With NuVasive leading the way in support of this mission, this sponsorship will help ASR to effectively influence the future of spine care for the more than 1.2 million spine surgeries that are performed nationally each year. We look forward to the lasting impact it will have on our program."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

About American Spine Registry

The American Spine Registry is a collaborative effort of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons on a national quality improvement registry for spine care. Both organizations have joint ownership and leadership representation in this effort. The ASR provides spine surgeons across the country scalability, sustainability, ease-of-use and relevance of national spine data collection efforts and facilitates intelligent data use. For more information, please visit www.AmericanSpineRegistry.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

