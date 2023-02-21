NuVasive Enhances C360 Portfolio with Expanded Indications for Modulus Cervical and Attrax Putty

Attrax Putty is now on-label for use with cervical Modulus interbody implants

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its Modulus Cervical interbody implant with a bone void filler, further enhancing the Company's C360 portfolio. The expanded indications deliver new value in the cervical segment to surgeons and hospitals.

"We believe that delivering differentiated procedural solutions that are clinically and economically advantageous is of paramount importance," said Ryan Donahoe, chief technology officer at NuVasive. "This clearance represents a significant milestone towards that goal, expanding our advanced materials combination of Modulus and Attrax Putty to our cervical interbody within the C360 portfolio."

Attrax Putty is the first synthetic bone graft substitute to receive FDA cleared Indications for Use in thoracolumbar interbody fusion spacers in December 2021. Subsequently published evidence clinically validated the combination of NuVasive's Advanced Materials Science solutions, Modulus XLIF and Attrax Putty, as having clinical and economic advantages over traditional, non-porous interbody implants and premium-priced biologics.1

"When planning my interbody fusion cases, knowing that both the implant and the biological environment are participating in fusion gives me confidence for the longer constructs I usually perform in my practice," said Chris Shaffrey, Duke Health University.

