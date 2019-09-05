NuVasive Expands Cervical Advanced Materials Science™ Portfolio with Launch of Porous Titanium Implant

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the commercial launch of Modulus® Cervical, a porous titanium interbody implant for cervical applications. The availability of Modulus Cervical expands the Company's Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) portfolio to include both Porous PEEK™ and porous titanium offerings for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) techniques, a commonly performed surgery to address cervical disc degeneration or spinal instability.

NuVasive's Modulus offerings are part of the Company's AMS portfolio that represent the future of porous implant technologies. Adhering to the core principles of AMS — ­surface, structure and imaging — Modulus is intelligently designed to combine the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of titanium.

"Modulus Cervical provides the structural benefits of titanium, an imaging advantage closer to radiolucent materials and a lattice structure that allows for bone in-growth," said Dr. Michael W. Groff, MD, neurosurgeon at Brigham & Woman's Hospital. "These characteristics, combined with the implant's porous surface technology, are unmatched compared to other cervical interbodies on the market."

Traditional PEEK and titanium implants are limited by the materials from which they are created, which often result in surgeons being forced to make compromises when selecting a spinal implant - a sacrifice of radiolucency for durability or favorable osteogenic properties and a desired stiffness similar to bone. As observed in animal studies, Modulus implants are uniquely designed to provide a favorable environment for bone in-growth, while mimicking a stiffness that is similar to bone and allowing for enhanced visualization on a variety of imaging modalities.

"NuVasive's expanded AMS portfolio for cervical applications provides surgeons with additional solutions to select the right material for their patient," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Our delivery of a best-in-class implant for this space is a direct reflection of our efforts to provide better patient outcomes through continued expansion of our cervical portfolio."

