NuVasive Expands its Advanced Materials Science™ Portfolio to Offer Porous Titanium Spine Implants for all TLIF Procedures

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the commercial launch of Modulus® TLIF-A, a porous titanium spine implant engineered for the transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure. This offering completes the Company's Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) portfolio for all major posterior interbody fusion techniques used in TLIF, the most commonly performed procedure in the spine industry.

The availability of Modulus TLIF-A further extends NuVasive's technology offerings in the spinal deformity market given its differentiated ability to provide anterior column support, increase segmental lordosis and maximize capability to restore sagittal alignment. This solution increases the Company's footprint in the U.S. interbody device market, which is estimated to be more than $1.2 billion, and extends its entire AMS portfolio to a global patient audience with significant market share in anteriorly placed TLIF implants.1 Furthermore, the system is designed to work seamlessly with the Company's MAS® TLIF and MAS Midline access systems allowing customization options to specific surgical techniques.

"The Modulus TLIF-A system is the perfect synergy between optimized material properties and deliverability," said Jeffrey L. Gum, MD, orthopedic surgeon at the Norton Leatherman Spine Center. "The lattice design allows for improved imaging characteristics, a prime environment to promote fusion and an ideal modulus of elasticity. Additionally, the system optimizes surgical workflow by utilizing a single instrument for implant insertion and articulation."

Modulus TLIF-A is an anteriorly placed implant featuring a porous titanium surface technology that is designed to promote bone in-growth and bone on-growth. Animal studies also demonstrated stronger osseointegration than solid implants with smooth or rough surfaces.2-5 This optimized lattice structure enables enhanced imaging for visualization of spinal fusion compared to solid titanium interbody implants.

"This complete portfolio offering for the thoracolumbar posterior procedures space is yet another example of NuVasive's commitment to deliver differentiated technology that supports better patient outcomes," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "NuVasive's implants are designed to combine the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of PEEK and titanium to create implants intelligently designed for fusion, which we believe out performs traditional and competitive implants in the market."

In June, the company announced the launch of Modulus TLIF-O, integrating the Modulus technology with an implant designed with a lordosis cut in the oblique plane to maximize sagittal correction without introducing the undesired coronal deformity commonly seen with standard oblique implant offerings. With the availability of Modulus TLIF-A, the company plans to launch its comprehensive Advanced Materials Science TLIF portfolio in the global market later this year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

