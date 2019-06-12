NuVasive LessRay® Platform Wins Gold at 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards

The LessRay platform is built on a proprietary algorithm that captures and enhances low-dose, low-quality images to produce images with similar diagnostic capabilities as conventional full-dose images. This technology has the ability to reduce radiation emissions to the operating room (OR) staff and patient by 75 percent compared to standard fluoroscopy. 1 Additionally, LessRay contains a number of surgical efficiency features designed to save time during spine surgery, which can decrease time under anesthesia for the patient. In the newest software upgrade, LessRay showcases Integrated Global Alignment® (iGA®) measurements on a stitched image which furthers workflow efficiencies for surgeons and OR staff. Also included, compatibility with picture archiving and communications system (PACS) enables seamless information transfer between LessRay and a hospital's network.

Increased radiation exposure and limited imaging capabilities are some of the many barriers faced in adopting minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in spine. LessRay is designed to maintain the diagnostic image quality and anatomical visualization necessary to perform MIS procedures during spine surgery. This platform further accelerates the adoption of MIS to enable potential patient benefits including decreased blood loss, lower risk of infection and faster recovery time.

"We are honored to be recognized by the MDEA for the LessRay platform and our ongoing commitment to delivering better clinical outcomes in spine surgery," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Studies show surgeons can receive their lifetime occupational radiation limit within the first decade of their career, and NuVasive is proud to play an integral role in building a safer OR experience for patients, surgeons and staff."

The Medical Design Excellence Awards is the premier awards program for the medtech industry. Since its inception in 1998, the mission of the MDEAs has been to recognize significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. The 2019 MDEA Juror Panel—composed of practicing doctors, nurses, technicians, industrial designers, engineers, manufacturers and human factors experts—selected 46 finalists in nine medical technology product categories. Products and technologies were judged based on patient benefits, market differentiation, benefits to overall healthcare, design, and engineering innovation and functional innovation.

The MDEA award is the second honor the LessRay platform has achieved in 2019; the platform was recently voted a gold winner in the Advanced Surgical Instruments category at the 2019 Edison Awards™.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

