NuVasive Opens East Coast Experience Center in New York Metropolitan Area

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the opening of its East Coast Experience Center in the New York metropolitan area, expanding opportunities to train more surgeons and change more patient lives.

The NuVasive East Coast Experience Center will be a premier destination for surgeon training and education in key global markets as part of the Company's Clinical Professional Development (CPD) program, and will complement its flagship experience center at its San Diego headquarters. Features of the East Coast Experience Center include:

Lab space to facilitate:

Training on the Company's comprehensive X360™, XLIF ® , MAS ® TLIF, C360™, and other less-invasive techniques.

Enhanced private research and development labs with video technology to support remote and in-person innovation development.

Dedicated Pulse ® platform demonstration site to provide hands-on experience with the only enabling technology platform currently on the market that has the ability for utilization in 100% of spine procedures. 1

Technology rotunda with the ability for live and virtual demonstrations of the Company's comprehensive, procedurally integrated spinal solutions.

"The NuVasive East Coast Experience Center demonstrates our commitment to world-class surgeon education and training to help improve the standard of patient care in spine surgery," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "This investment continues to play an integral role in the adoption of NuVasive's spine procedures and technologies, especially as we integrate the Pulse platform into our procedural offering. Together with our surgeons, we are working to transform surgery, advance care, and change more patient lives around the world."

The NuVasive CPD program focuses on surgeon development through the design and delivery of innovative clinical education programs. This includes competency-based courses led by dedicated surgeon faculty members which provide peer-to-peer training and opportunities to obtain valuable insights from real-world scenarios. To date, the NuVasive CPD team has led more than 1,000 surgeon trainings around the world.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 The Pulse platform can be used in every spine procedure; however, not all modalities are cleared for every spine procedure. Refer to Pulse system instructions for use.

