NuVasive Partners with Scoliosis Research Society in Ongoing Double Diamond Sponsorship

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will continue its long-standing partnership with the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) with a double diamond sponsorship and will attend the society's 56th Annual Meeting from September 22 to 25, 2021 in St. Louis, Mo.

Since 2007, NuVasive has partnered with SRS—the premier international society aimed at fostering optimal care for all patients with spinal deformities. The Company's ongoing double diamond sponsorship supports clinical workshops, hands-on educational courses, and fellowship and grants for more than 1,000 leading clinicians in spinal deformity around the globe.

As part of the SRS annual meeting, NuVasive will host a workshop titled "Advanced applications of Reline® 3D in treating complex spinal deformity" presented by Drs. Amer Samdani, Amy McIntosh, Steven Hwang, and Hamid Hassanzadeh on September 23, 2021. This surgeon panel will discuss the integration of the NuVasive Reline 3D system into their practice and how the Pulse® platform can be utilized to help achieve reproducible outcomes when treating complex pathologies.

"We continue to prioritize partnerships with industry societies like SRS for their relentless commitment to clinical research, education, and thought leadership to help advance the standard of patient care in spine surgery," said J. Christopher Barry, chief executive officer of NuVasive. "NuVasive is investing in a world-class, comprehensive complex spine portfolio, and our work with SRS helps further our ability to transform surgery, advance care, and most importantly—change patient lives."

In addition, the Company will also sponsor educational opportunities at the following industry conferences in the coming month:

North American Spine Society 36th Annual Meeting ( September 28 and October 1, 2021 ): Dr. Raymond Hah will moderate a symposium section on treatment for adult spinal deformity, while Dr. Juan Uribe will lead a surgical technique cadaver demonstration on minimally invasive lateral interbody fusion.

EUROSPINE 2021 ( October 6, 2021 ): The Company's lunch workshop will review cases from the Pulse platform's European clinical evaluations, demonstrating its diverse utility in a variety of spine procedures, led by Drs. Pedro Berjano , Stewart Tucker , Jacques Müller-Broich, and Sebastiaan Schelfaut .

