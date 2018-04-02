NuVasive Portfolio Now Includes ALIF Retractor Platform For Lateral And Supine Approaches

The retractor system's features help retain the characteristics of a traditional ALIF while giving surgeons options for either a lateral or supine approach based on patient need.

For lateral entry, the Lateral ALIF Access System enables single-position surgery for multilevel cases when integrated with the NuVasive XLIF® procedure, increasing O.R. efficiency by reducing the number of times a patient has to be repositioned and expanding the benefits of lateral surgery to more spinal levels.

"Accessing L5/S1 laterally has historically had its shortcomings, specifically because the existing systems on the market were not designed from the ground up for these approaches," said Dr. J. Alex Thomas MD. "Access systems used in the past were lacking in various clinically necessary areas. NuVasive has addressed these clinical concerns with their new ALIF Access platform, whether it is a traditional supine approach or as the surgeon moves towards single-position surgery, they've created a real game changer for ALIF approaches."

For the exposure surgeon, the NuVasive ALIF Access platform supports the traditional supine ALIF approach with features to enhance imaging and direct visualization of the spine and goes a step further by offering new opportunities for access from the lateral decubitus position. The learning curve for accessing L5/S1 from the lateral position mimics that of a supine approach, minimizing adoption hurdles for access surgeons. NuVasive has streamlined access for both approaches by creating a flexible platform which fluently translates between the surgeon's desired approach, based on patient anatomy and pathology.

"ALIF Access exemplifies our commitment to innovation and providing relevant solutions to meet the diverse and evolving needs of our surgeons," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "XLIF is the foundation on which NuVasive is built, and the Lateral ALIF Access System empowers the surgeon to take XLIF to another level by incorporating a single-position protocol for a better all-around surgeon and patient experience. NuVasive remains laser-focused on delivering game-changing, procedural solutions and systems to market with the tools and training required to create the best clinical outcomes for the patient."

Regardless of the approach, either lateral or supine, ALIF Access is fully compatible with the NuVasive anterior implant portfolio and comprises a carbon fiber frame for strength and radiolucency as well as customizable retractor blade size and positioning for optimum flexibility.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

