NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics Reaches 10,000 Nail Implant Milestone of the Precice® System for Limb Lengthening

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced a milestone of 10,000 implants of the Precice® system for conditions related to limb lengthening and reconstruction from NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics™. The Precice system is an internal nail that once implanted, utilizes an External Remote Controller (ERC) to non-invasively lengthen the limb.

"Precice has completely changed the game in limb lengthening and reconstruction surgery and is rapidly becoming the gold standard of care for patients with conditions related to limb-length discrepancy," said Stuart Green, MD, orthopedic surgeon at UC Irvine School of Medicine. "Before Precice, patients were limited to bulky, painful external fixation devices that significantly impacted their mobility and comfort. We have seen a huge paradigm shift in the last few years with the adoption of Precice, due to the reliability of the External Remote Control, the precision of lengthening and compression, patient comfort, the dramatic reduction of infections and the elimination of disfiguring scars when compared with external skeletal fixators."

The Precice system is a state-of-the-art device designed to eliminate the need for external fixation devices or shortening of the healthy limb, both of which were previously considered the gold standard of care for patients with a limb length discrepancy. An intramedullary nail is implanted into the patient's femur, tibia or humerus, and is remotely controlled through a complex internal gear system. Physicians personalize treatment based on the individual needs of the patient by programming the ERC to perform customizable lengthening until prescribed correction is achieved. Once programmed, patients utilize the remote for just seven minutes per day, and can achieve up to 80mm of limb lengthening throughout the treatment from the comfort of their own home.

"With over 10,000 devices implanted and more than 30 peer-reviewed clinical studies published since its commercial release in 2011, Precice has proven to be a validated and preferred approach to addressing limb length discrepancies by surgeons and patients alike," said Massimo Calafiore, president of NuVasive Specialized Orthopedics. "This milestone underscores NuVasive's commitment to innovate with the mission of transforming the current standards of orthopedic care."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

