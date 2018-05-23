Nuvasive SpineTRACK Registry Reaches Significant Enrollment Milestone Of 10,000 Patients

The SpineTRACK Registry is a NuVasive-sponsored quality improvement tool that tracks patient outcomes through their treatment and recovery. As the longest-running registry currently offered by any spine company, SpineTRACK serves as a comprehensive and collaborative data collection solution for hospitals systems and spine practices.

"We are proud to be a part of this important spine outcomes registry," said Adam S. Kanter, M.D., UPMC Chief of Spine. "SpineTRACK has become an integral part of our practice here at UPMC and helps us better understand and meet the needs of our patients. With the rapidly changing healthcare landscape and growing importance of data collection, SpineTRACK has enabled us to record and report our patients' outcomes to provide the best care to our patients, accomplish our academic and research goals, and promote cost-effective strategies to our health system and administrators in support of value-based policy conception and implementation. Incorporating SpineTRACK at UPMC has proven to be a winning addition for all involved: the patient, the surgeon, the hospital and the health plan."

The robust data collected in SpineTRACK enables surgeon and hospital partners to use this valuable information when negotiating with hospitals and payers, engaging with patients to track their progress to better understand treatment benefits and evaluating outcome variations to aid in providing the highest value of care.

"Since announcing the Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) designation earlier this year, we've seen a significant increase in the adoption of SpineTRACK by both private practice physicians and hospital systems," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "SpineTRACK is foundational in our efforts to enhance the patient experience throughout the continuum of care with advanced data analytics. These elements will help fuel the future of Surgical Intelligence™ and continue to help revolutionize spine care."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With $962 million in revenues (2016), NuVasive has an approximate 2,300 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuvasive-spinetrack-registry-reaches-significant-enrollment-milestone-of-10-000-patients-300652287.html

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuvasive.com

