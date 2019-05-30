NuVasive SpineTRACK Registry Successfully Meets 2018 Medicare Reporting Requirements For Merit-based Incentive Payments System

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions announced today that the Company's SpineTRACK Registry submitted successful quality performance data to the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on behalf of healthcare providers at Southern Oregon Neurosurgical & Spine Associates (SONSA) for the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). As a result, SONSA providers are eligible for a positive adjustment of up to seven percent on all Medicare reimbursements for the 2020 payment year.

As the longest-running outcomes registry currently offered by any spine company, the SpineTRACK Registry provides comprehensive and collaborative data collection solutions for individual healthcare providers and large health systems. This NuVasive-sponsored quality improvement tool enables healthcare providers to track spine patient outcomes throughout a patient's treatment and recovery.

In its second year as a designated Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) through CMS, the SpineTRACK Registry can submit quality data directly to CMS on behalf of MIPS-eligible providers as required by Medicare's Quality Payment Program (QPP). With SpineTRACK, providers can collect and report patient-reported measures, independent of electronic medical records, to meet 45 percent of the MIPS performance score for the 2019 reporting year. Utilizing the SpineTRACK Registry can help eligible providers and health systems meet Medicare reporting requirements and qualify for higher payments while avoiding a negative payment adjustment.

"SpineTRACK is an integral part of our practice, and we are very pleased with our decision to utilize this platform. The ability to visually display outcomes for patients has been extremely helpful when discussing a patient's options for surgery," said Matthew L. Miller, MD, at SONSA in Medford, Oregon. "Additionally, analyzing the patient-reported data helps me and my colleagues to become better spine surgeons."

Since launching in 2011, SpineTRACK has more than 14,000 patients with over 20 spinal procedures represented, and the data collected has supported more than 25 peer-reviewed papers.

"The SpineTRACK Registry is a differentiated platform that meets CMS quality reporting requirements solely through patient-reported outcomes, alleviating healthcare providers from additional administrative requirements seen in more common reporting measures," said Rebecca Smith, director of Clinical Affairs at NuVasive. "As the U.S. healthcare system moves more towards a pay-for-performance model, patient data like what is being collected in SpineTRACK will be vital for providers and health systems to continue improving care delivery."

SpineTRACK Registry website: https://www.nuvasive.com/resources/spinetrack-registry/

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

