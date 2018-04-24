NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations

The NuVasive Industry Lunch and Learn Workshop, Single-Position Lateral Surgery Solutions to Treat L4-S1, Featuring Advanced 3D-Printed Implants and LessRay® Radiation Emission Reduction Technology, by Kaveh Khajavi, M.D., Robert Issacs, M.D. and Juan Uribe, M.D., will take place on Monday, April 30 from 1:10-1:55 p.m. in Room 272-273. For more information, visit the AANS Program Schedule.

"The interactive workshop provides a forum to discover our commitment to Safer, Faster and Smarter surgery through Surgical Intelligence as well as our leadership position in Lateral Single-Position surgery and how it fits in with our industry-leading lateral procedural solutions," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "Lateral Single-Position benefits include reducing the number of times a patient has to be repositioned for greater OR efficiency. Attendees will hear directly from early adopters of the technology and also learn what NuVasive is doing to incorporate advanced materials into its surgical implants and how Surgical Intelligence includes proactively combatting radiation exposure in the OR with LessRay technology."

Additionally, AANS attendees can visit NuVasive Booth #529 to experience the latest innovative spine solutions and systems firsthand from the NuVasive team of experts and meet NFL great and NuVasive spokesperson Archie Manning. The College Hall of Fame and former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback will discuss his firsthand experience with the life-changing NuVasive XLIF® procedure at the Lunch and Learn and in the booth on Monday, April 30. Manning continues to proudly share his personal story of how the XLIF spine procedure changed his life by restoring height and stability to the collapsed disc space on the left side of his lumbar spine. XLIF is the leading lateral spine procedure, supported by over 10 years of clinical evidence.

Individual NuVasive booth stations will focus on a variety of spine solutions, including Lateral Single-Position Surgery, Surgical Intelligence, Advanced Materials Science™, Cervicothoracic and TLIF.

