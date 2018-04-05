NuVasive Sponsors ISASS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations

The NuVasive Industry Lunch Workshop, Leading. Expanding. Advancing. Insights to Lateral Procedural Solutions, by J. Alex Thomas, M.D., will take place on Thursday, April 12 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. in Room 802A / 802B. For more information, visit http://www.isass.org/education/conferences/isass18-scientific-program/.

"We encourage attendees to participate in the workshop to see firsthand how surgeons are already incorporating Lateral Single-Position solutions to help their patients," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "This equates to increased OR efficiency by reducing the number of times a patient has to be repositioned and expanding the benefits of lateral surgery to more spinal levels. Since its launch in October 2017, the Lateral Single-Position solution is fully integrated into our portfolio, and we have received extremely positive feedback from early adopters who are seeing great results as they take XLIF® to the next level to create a better and more streamlined surgical experience for both surgeon and patient."

Additionally, NuVasive will present on podium during ISASS 2018, touching on topics ranging from advanced implant materials such as Porous PEEK™ to biologics:

April 11 , 11:14 a.m. Efficacy of a Novel Microstructured Calcium Phosphate-Collagen Bone Graft in a Rabbit Posterolateral Spine Fusion Model. Speaker: Greg M. Williams , Ph.D.

Efficacy of a Novel Microstructured Calcium Phosphate-Collagen Bone Graft in a Rabbit Posterolateral Spine Fusion Model. April 13 , 8: 00 a.m. Comparing the Osseointegration of Seven Spinal Interbody Device Materials in an Ovine Bone Implantation Model. Speaker: Greg M. Williams , Ph.D.

Comparing the Osseointegration of Seven Spinal Interbody Device Materials in an Ovine Bone Implantation Model. April 13 , 9:00 a.m. PEEK, HA PEEK and Porous PEEK science. Speaker: Prof. Ken Gall

Conference attendees can visit NuVasive Booth #201 to experience the latest innovative spine solutions and systems firsthand from the NuVasive team of experts and also view research posters in the exhibit hall.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally-integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With over $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has an approximate 2,400 person workforce in more than 40 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

