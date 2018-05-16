NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations

NuVasive founded SOLAS in 2006 and proudly continues as a sponsor of the organization as an independent medical society. The mission of SOLAS is to advance minimally disruptive lateral access spine surgery techniques through clinical research, peer-to-peer education and membership initiatives. This aligns with the NuVasive focus of developing minimally-invasive, lateral spine solutions—including Lateral Single-Position Surgery™—that empower surgeons to create positive clinical outcomes that improve patients' lives.

During the Annual SOLAS Meeting, NuVasive will host an industry workshop, Leading. Expanding. Advancing. Lateral Solutions and Technologies in the Lumbar Spine, on May 18 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. led by surgeon faculty J. Alex Thomas, M.D., Brian Kwon, M.D. and Gregory M. Mundis, M.D. This is a non-CME, industry-sponsored educational program. For more information, visit the SOLAS Program.

"We are pleased to participate in the SOLAS partnership program and have the opportunity to host a workshop among this group of lateral-focused surgeons," said Matt Link, executive vice president, strategy, technology and corporate development for NuVasive. "The research and education that has come out of SOLAS over the last 12 years has been invaluable in the clinical advancement of the lateral approach. As SOLAS continues to build on their strong academic, educational and scientific foundation, it is great to see other companies recognize the importance of this organization and join us as partners to help SOLAS further its mission."

The NuVasive exhibit will focus on a variety of spine solutions, including Lateral Single-Position Surgery, the SpineTRACK Registry and The Better Way Back® Program.

