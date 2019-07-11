NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at 2019 International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the Company is continuing its commitment to the Scoliosis Research Society as a Double Diamond sponsor of the 26th International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST) being held July 17-20, 2019 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. NuVasive will highlight its leading solutions for adult and pediatric complex spine surgery and comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery with the X360™ system integrated with Surgical Intelligence™.

During the meeting, NuVasive will host a lunch workshop, Advanced Techniques in Complex Deformity Procedures, presented by Tyler Koski, MD, and Christopher Shaffrey, MD, on July 18, 2019 from 1:05 to 2:05 p.m. CEST in room G105. The workshop will review the latest techniques in deformity surgery from advanced rod manipulation to considerations in addressing proximal junctional issues. Drs. Shaffrey and Koski will discuss techniques that leverage the unique deformity capabilities of the Reline® fixation platform along with NuVasive's new VersaTie® band system.

"NuVasive's continued support of IMAST reflects our dedication to advancing the latest knowledge and technological advancements within spine surgery," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Through the support of strategic partnerships with deformity surgeons, world-class design capabilities at Biedermann Technologies, and NuVasive's team of experts, we are developing leading solutions to improve outcomes for adult and pediatric complex deformities."

NuVasive's X360 system, powered by Surgical Intelligence, is a comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, leveraging advanced techniques and technologies to deliver best-in-class care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency. The X360 system works with Pulse™, the first integrated technology platform to enable better spine surgery, as well as the Siemens Healthineers Cios Spin® cutting-edge mobile 3D C-arm. To experience the system firsthand, join NuVasive at booth #6 during exhibit hours.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuvasive.com

