NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at Scoliosis Research Society Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will continue its partnership with the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) as a double diamond sponsor and will attend the 58th Annual Meeting held September 6-9, 2023, in Seattle.

"We partner with esteemed societies like SRS because of our shared dedication to clinical research, education, and thought leadership around advancing patient care, especially in the challenging deformity segment," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "SRS amplifies our potential to transform complex spine surgery with more intelligent and procedurally integrated deformity solutions."

As part of the SRS Annual Meeting, NuVasive will host a workshop on September 7, 2023, titled "Complex Junctional Strategies—The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" presented by faculty members Dr. Han Jo Kim, Dr. Tyler Koski, and Dr. Chris Shaffrey, and moderated by Dr. Rajiv Sethi. This case-based discussion will cover the panel's experiences with their deformity patients and practices.

NuVasive has partnered with SRS, the premier international society aimed at fostering optimal care for all patients with spinal deformities, since 2007. The Company's ongoing double diamond sponsorship supports clinical workshops, hands-on educational courses, fellowships, and grants for more than 1,500 of the world's leading spine surgeons, researchers, physician assistants, and orthotists involved in researching and treating spinal deformities.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients.

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

