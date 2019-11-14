NuVasive to Participate as Double Diamond Sponsor at the 13th International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis and Host the MAGEC® Users Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced the Company will participate as a double diamond sponsor at the 13th International Congress on Early Onset Scoliosis (ICEOS), November 21-22, 2019 at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta. At the same location, on November 23, 2019, NuVasive will host the fourth annual MAGEC® Users Meeting.

"NuVasive's involvement in ICEOS and hosting of the MAGEC Users Meeting underscores our commitment to advancing the continuum of care for pediatric patients," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Through our 10 years of experience with MAGEC technology, NuVasive has developed a deep understanding of the challenges associated with early onset scoliosis, and a strong appreciation of how our solutions change the lives of patients and families every day. At these focused meetings, we look forward to sharing what we've learned and providing continued education on best practices related to pediatric spine care."

NuVasive's booth #1 at ICEOS will feature its procedural solutions for pediatric spine care, including MAGEC, the Company's proprietary magnetic adjustable growing rods for the treatment of early onset scoliosis. The booth will also highlight the Reline® system, the Company's posterior fixation platform designed to address early onset and adolescent pathologies, and LessRay®, a radiation reduction and workflow enhancement technology. On Thursday, November 21 from 12:25 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. EST in room Augusta 1, NuVasive will host a surgical technique forum, MAGEC: Optimizing Operative and Postoperative Outcomes, presented by Dr. Dror Ovadia, pediatric orthopedic surgeon and head of the Pediatric Orthopedic Department at Dana Dwek Children's Hospital in Tel Aviv and Dr. Michelle Welborn, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Shriners Hospitals for Children - Portland.

Following ICEOS, NuVasive will host its fourth annual MAGEC Users Meeting featuring discussions led by Dr. Dror Ovadia and Dr. Peter Sturm, the Alvin H. Crawford Chair of Spine Surgery, Director of the Crawford Spine Center and Professor of Pediatric Orthopaedics at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

"MAGEC provides an alternative solution to early onset scoliosis treatment that helps avoid the risks associated with repeated, planned surgical procedures and ultimately simplifies care for a complex patient population," said Dr. Sturm. "The MAGEC Users Meeting brings together experts in the field to share best practices when using the MAGEC system and collaborate on treatment approaches that allow us to provide the highest level of care for these young patients."

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery and beyond with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenues, NuVasive has approximately 2,600 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

SOURCE NuVasive, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nuvasive.com

