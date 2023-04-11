NuVasive to Participate in Upcoming Global Spine Conferences

SAN DIEGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced its continued participation at various global conferences throughout April and May.

"Our participation in spine conferences around the world reflects our belief in partnering with the most influential societies, study groups and congresses to advance spine care and change patient lives," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "We look forward to showcasing our comprehensive, procedurally integrated portfolios, our commitment to more intelligent surgery with the Pulse platform, and the continued celebration of 20 years of XLIF."

Learn about NuVasive's comprehensive 360 portfolios—X360, C360, P360 and Complex—enabled by the Pulse platform. Procedural focuses at each conference include:

52 nd Annual Meeting of the Japanese Society for Spinal Surgery and Related Research (JSSR): April 13–15 in Sapporo, Japan , NuVasive will celebrate XLIF and showcase the X360 portfolio.

April 13–15 in , NuVasive will celebrate XLIF and showcase the X360 portfolio. BritSpine 2023: April 18–20 in Scotland, United Kingdom , NuVasive will feature the X360 and Complex portfolios enabled by Pulse at booth #1.

April 18–20 in , NuVasive will feature the X360 and Complex portfolios enabled by Pulse at booth #1. 2023 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting: April 21–23 in Los Angeles , NuVasive will celebrate XLIF, feature all 360 portfolios and highlight the Spine Precision Partnership with Siemens Healthineers at booth #1147.

April 21–23 in , NuVasive will celebrate XLIF, feature all 360 portfolios and highlight the Spine Precision Partnership with Siemens Healthineers at booth #1147. 2023 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (POSNA) Annual Meeting : April 26–28 in Nashville , NuVasive will feature its magnetically adjustable implant systems, Precice and MAGEC at booth #603/703.

: April 26–28 in , NuVasive will feature its magnetically adjustable implant systems, Precice and MAGEC at booth #603/703. SpineWeek 2023: May 1–5 in Melbourne, Australia , NuVasive will celebrate XLIF and feature X360, C360 and Complex portfolios enabled by Pulse at booth #C2.

