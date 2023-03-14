NuVasive to Participate in Upcoming Spine Society Annual Conferences

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced its continued participation at the 2023 Spine Summit held March 16-19 in Miami and the International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST) held March 22-25 in Dublin.

"The Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) are leading societies that help gather our industry through a shared vision of ongoing research, scientific and educational efforts for better patient care," said Chris Barry, chief executive officer at NuVasive. "As we celebrate 20 years of our flagship XLIF procedure, we continue to be steadfast in the importance of clinically validated solutions, and our support of leading societies underscores the necessity of data-backed spine and orthopedic innovation."

At Spine Summit (booth #228) and IMAST (stand 6), learn about NuVasive's comprehensive, procedurally integrated portfolios—X360, C360, P360 and Complex—enabled by the Pulse platform. Additional activities at each conference include:

Spine Summit : Special course, Innovations in Spine, will feature product demos of the Pulse platform on March 16 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET .

: Special course, will feature product demos of the Pulse platform on from . IMAST: NuVasive-hosted workshop, Intelligent Surgery for Complex Spine, will feature Drs. David Okonkwo and Justin Smith as they review technology-driven strategies and tools to maximize outcomes for challenging spine cases on March 23 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. GMT .

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

