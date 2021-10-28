NuVasive to Sponsor and Participate in Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Annual Forum '21

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will sponsor and participate in the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (SMISS) Annual Forum '21 in Las Vegas from October 28 to 30, 2021.

"We continue to invest in and support clinically focused organizations like SMISS for their dedication to research and education to advance less invasive spine surgery," said Massimo Calafiore, chief commercial officer at NuVasive. "It is clear that less invasive surgical procedures offer clinical, operational and financial benefits—from reduced operating room time to lower intraoperative risks. As a global market leader in less invasive spine surgery, we look forward to partnering with SMISS and others to continue transforming the standard of spine care around the world."

As previously announced, NuVasive will showcase its virtual reality (VR) training module for the NuVasive X360® system to complement its market-leading Clinical Professional Development program at the conference. Visit booth #301/303 for live demonstrations of this cutting-edge VR technology and how it will be utilized to further adoption of less invasive, more advanced surgical techniques.

NuVasive will also support the following events in its fourth consecutive year as an SMISS sponsor:

Lateral Access Surgery Pioneer Award recognition for Dr. Juan Uribe , past president of SMISS and chief of the division of spinal disorders at Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona , on October 28, 2021 , for his immense contributions to the advancement of minimally invasive spine surgery.

, past president of SMISS and chief of the division of spinal disorders at Barrow Neurological Institute in , on , for his immense contributions to the advancement of minimally invasive spine surgery. Technology update with Cohere ® Porous PEEK™ presented by Dr. Frank Phillips , professor of orthopedic surgery and director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago , on October 28, 2021 . This session will focus on the potential improvements in clinical and patient outcomes when utilizing the NuVasive proprietary Porous PEEK technology.

professor of orthopedic surgery and director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Medical Center in , on . This session will focus on the potential improvements in clinical and patient outcomes when utilizing the NuVasive proprietary Porous PEEK technology. E-poster on Pulse ® by Dr. Robert Eastlack , orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Health in San Diego , discussing how Pulse navigation significantly outperformed traditional fluoroscopy. 1

, orthopedic surgeon at Scripps Health in , discussing how Pulse navigation significantly outperformed traditional fluoroscopy. Podium presentation on Attrax ® Putty utilization in XLIF ® with Dr. Arnold Menezes , neurosurgeon, professor, and vice chairman of neurosurgery at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa , on October 29, 2021 .

, neurosurgeon, professor, and vice chairman of neurosurgery at the Hospitals & Clinics in , on . Technology workshop on the Pulse platform featuring Dr. Zachary Tempel , neurosurgeon at Mayfield Brain & Spine in Ohio , discussing his experience utilizing Pulse in recent surgical cases, the benefits of multiple technologies integrated into one platform, and incorporating enabling technology into your procedural workflow, on October 30, 2021 .

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less-invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,700 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals, and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons and hospitals, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products, the Company's ability to adequately manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1 Data on file.

