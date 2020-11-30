NuVasive Unveils C360 Portfolio and Launches New Anterior Cervical Plate

"The unveiling of the C360 portfolio reflects NuVasive's commitment to deliver innovative technology for the anterior and posterior cervical spine designed to improve the quality of care even in the most established area of spine," said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president, Global Business Units at NuVasive. "As the leader in spine technology innovation, NuVasive saw an opportunity to procedurally integrate technology to support the cervical spine—as it did in the lateral market with X360®—to optimize the surgeon experience and advance care in the operating room. The launch of C360 is key to our long-term strategy and represents a significant opportunity for growth, as cervical spine procedures comprise an approximately $2.6 billion segment of the global spine market."

The new ACP system challenges the status quo of cervical spine technology. It is designed to help reduce common postoperative complications, such as dysphagia, malalignment and adjacent level ossification, by enabling surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs versus a traditional one-size-fits-all approach, and consists of:

Three plate profiles , including the thinnest plate on the market for one and two levels, with optimized plate stiffness for each surgical level to support construct stability;

, including the thinnest plate on the market for one and two levels, with optimized plate stiffness for each surgical level to support construct stability; A wide array of implant length options to match a variety of patient anatomies and to facilitate maximizing the distance from the adjacent levels; and

to match a variety of patient anatomies and to facilitate maximizing the distance from the adjacent levels; and A range of advanced screw offerings with integrated locking covers to enable better screw placement and locking accuracy.

New product innovation in the C360 portfolio in addition to the ACP system includes Reline® Cervical, a posterior fixation system expected to be commercially available in 2021.2 The portfolio further integrates with best-in-class access instrumentation, implants, enabling technologies and biologic materials into a procedural solution.

"NuVasive has created the single best anterior cervical system on the market with a comprehensive portfolio that allows surgeons to address different pathological needs," said Todd Albert, surgeon-in-chief emeritus at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, New York. "Key to this portfolio are the various anterior cervical plate profiles and sizes, that combined with the variety of interbodies, allows surgeons to customize their treatment to meet the needs of patients."

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in net sales, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.

NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.

1Data on file. Based on review of publicly available materials at the time of this release.

2Reline Cervical is not yet commercially available. The timeline for availability cannot be guaranteed.

The NuVasive ACP system incorporates technology developed by Gary K. Michelson, M.D.

