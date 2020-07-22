NuVasive's Less Invasive Procedural Solutions Are Clinically Proven to Reduce Operative Time and Improve Patient Outcomes in Spine Surgery

"With our 17 years of experience since pioneering XLIF, NuVasive remains the global leader in less invasive surgical techniques and is committed to providing surgeons with clinically proven and procedurally integrated offerings that disrupt the standard of spine care," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "Our procedural approach resonates today more than ever as spine surgeons are facing pressure to be more efficient in the OR and enable better clinical outcomes for patients. Today, we call upon the spine industry to evolve and adopt less invasive spinal procedures to deliver better outcomes."

NuVasive's less invasive XLIF® procedure is clinically proven in more than 500 peer-reviewed articles, has been shown to provide better outcomes over traditional open spinal fusion and demonstrates benefits that align with the changing expectations of patients, surgeons, hospitals and payors, including;

NuVasive continues to innovate through access instrumentation and procedural components to improve spine care across a wide range of pathologies. Building on the legacy of XLIF, the Company launched X360®, a comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery that combines XLIF, XALIF™ and XFixation™. NuVasive's other procedurally integrated solutions include maximum access surgery (MAS®) TLIF and MAS Midline, offering the benefits of less invasive surgery over traditional open posterior approaches.

"As a classically trained orthopedic spine surgeon with my current practice focused on trauma and complex spine surgery, I value the flexibility to treat patients with open and less invasive techniques," said Dr. Steven Ludwig, orthopedic surgeon and professor of orthopedics at the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, Maryland. "With the changing hospital environment, I'm equipped with a variety of procedurally integrated techniques that I have confidence will deliver the best outcomes for the hospital, surgeon and the patient."

The Company's procedural focus, paired with its clinical surgeon training program led by Clinical Professional Development (CPD), enables surgeons to confidently adopt new less invasive spine surgery techniques. CPD provides a variety of development courses focused on less invasive posterior and lateral techniques through targeted peer-to-peer engagement, interactive learning modules, cadaveric trainings and recently launched the Spine Surgery Evolved Webinar Series to provide further education on the benefits of less invasive surgery.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, with a mission to transform surgery, advance care, and change lives. The Company's less invasive, procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to deliver reproducible and clinically proven outcomes. The Company's comprehensive procedural portfolio includes access, implants and fixation systems, biologics, software for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients.

