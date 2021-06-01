Nuvation Bio Appoints David C. Hanley, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Operations Officer

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of David C. Hanley, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Operations Officer, joining the Company's executive management team. In his new role, Dr. Hanley will oversee all early- and late-stage pharmaceutical development and operations, including supply chain, product development and manufacturing efforts, and work closely on commercial planning with Quality, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Development and Clinical Operations teams.

"I am thrilled to join the Nuvation Bio team at a pivotal time as they advance a deep pipeline of six novel oncology candidates, with one already in the clinic. With Nuvation's cutting edge-science and technology platform, and rapid development pathways, I believe in the potential of Nuvation Bio to overcome current challenges in treating some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers," said Dr. Hanley. "I look forward to collaborating with Nuvation Bio's talented CMC team as well as this distinguished group of leaders to set and execute the vision, strategy and direction for Nuvation Bio's technical operations from pre-clinical studies through commercialization."

Dr. Hanley brings 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience driving strategy for technical operations and chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC), including virtual networks, for drug development, manufacturing and distribution in the U.S. and worldwide. He holds diverse disease expertise, including oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and autoimmune, and product types, including biologics, small molecule therapies, cell therapies and synthetic peptide products. Dr. Hanley most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Pharmaceutical Development and Operations at BioXcel Therapeutics, where he led strategy and execution for CMC development, end-to-end supply chain and external supply manufacturing.

"As we execute on our commitment to meaningfully improve patients' lives with new generations of oncology medicines, the addition of a Chief Technical Operations Officer dedicated to product readiness at all phases of development is integral to advancing our mission. David, who holds an impressive track record across discovery, clinical development and commercialization, is a valuable addition to our growing, best in class team," said David Hung, M.D., founder and chief executive officer of Nuvation Bio. "David's leadership and guidance will be essential as we continue our ongoing Phase 1/2 study of our lead candidate, NUV-422, and progress the rest of our pipeline toward clinical development."

Prior, Dr. Hanley held positions at Radius Health, Inc., including Vice President of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technical Operations. There, he led the end-to-end supply chain, including for CMC development, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) New Drug Application (NDA) and FDA-approved product launch.

Dr. Hanley also held leadership positions at The Medicines Company, including Senior Director of Global Pharmaceutical Development, and project management and scientific positions at Medarex and Berlex, a subsidiary of Schering AG, at the start of his career. Dr. Hanley earned his Ph.D. in Physical and Analytical Chemistry from the University of Utah and his B.S. in Chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth University.



About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

