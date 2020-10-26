Nuvation Bio Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Healthcare Investment Banking Leader Jennifer Fox as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing cancer treatment by discovering, developing and delivering therapies that tackle some of the greatest needs in oncology, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Fox as the company's chief financial officer. Ms. Fox will be a member of the executive leadership team and will be responsible for corporate strategy, business development, investor relations and corporate communications.

"We are building a company with a mission to develop new therapies that target the greatest needs in oncology and are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our leadership team," said David Hung, M.D., chief executive officer. "Jennifer brings the ideal blend of leadership, management capability and strategic finance experience to the role. She is perfectly suited to meet the needs of Nuvation Bio and our constituents as we grow the company and advance our deep pipeline of differentiated and novel investigational oncology therapeutic candidates into clinical development."

Ms. Fox has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare investment banking and has been a lead adviser to life sciences companies on over 125 financing and strategic transactions. She joins Nuvation Bio from CitiGroup, where she most recently served as a managing director and co-head of the Healthcare Corporate and Investment Banking Group. Prior to CitiGroup, Ms. Fox held senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, Bear Stearns, Bank of America and Prudential Securities. She holds B.S. degrees in finance and marketing from Manhattan College.

"I'm passionate about innovative science and working with companies that can change the lives of patients, and I can't think of a better opportunity to join the biopharma industry than the one presented by Nuvation Bio," said Ms. Fox. "I look forward to partnering with David, the management team and the Board to grow the company as we develop breakthrough medicines for patients with the most difficult-to-treat cancers."

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing cancer treatment by discovering, developing and delivering therapies that tackle some of the greatest needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

