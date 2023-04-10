Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Updates to Certain Portfolio Management Teams

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, portfolio manager responsibilities for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ), Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB), Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO), and Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO) have been updated.

Daniel Close and Stephen Candido have each been named portfolio managers of NMZ.

Kristen DeJong has been named a portfolio manager of NBB. Mr. Close will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of NBB.

Messrs. Close and Candido have each been named portfolio managers of NMCO. Steven Hlavin will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of NMCO.

Messrs. Close and Candido have each been named portfolio managers of NDMO. Timothy Ryan will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of NDMO.

John Miller will retire from Nuveen on June 1, 2023. He will continue to serve as a portfolio manager of each of the Funds until that time.

There will be no impact on the investment approach, investment strategy, or investment objectives or policies for any of the Funds.

The following provides information about each new portfolio manager's experience.

Daniel J. Close, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Nuveen Asset Management, LLC ("NAM"). He began his career in the financial services industry in 1998 and joined NAM in 2000. He served as a member of the product management and development team and then as a research analyst before assuming portfolio management responsibilities in 2007.

Stephen J. Candido, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at NAM. He began his career in the financial services industry when he joined NAM in 1996. He served as a research analyst specializing in high yield sectors before assuming portfolio management responsibilities in 2016.

Kristen M. DeJong, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at NAM. She began her career in the financial services industry in 2005 and joined NAM in 2008. She served as a research associate at Nuveen in the wealth management services area and then as a senior research analysis for NAM's municipal fixed income team before assuming portfolio management responsibilities in 2021.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $54 billion of assets under management across 55 CEFs as of 31 Dec 2022. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 35 years of experience managing CEFs.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

