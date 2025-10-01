Nuveen Introduces Global Multi-Asset Infrastructure Platform to Accelerate Growth of $340 Billion Private Markets Business

Aligns Investment Pillars with Growing Client Demand for Public to Private Portfolio Construction

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuveen, a global asset manager with $1.3 trillion in assets under management, today announced the creation of a dedicated Global Infrastructure Investment Platform, bringing together multiple specialized teams under unified leadership to capitalize on the unprecedented investor demand for infrastructure assets.

Reflecting the firm's core areas of conviction, culture of collaboration, and unique position as a multi-asset manager, Nuveen's investment capabilities will now be organized into six distinct asset class pillars.

This milestone follows decades of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that have established Nuveen as a leader in alternative investing, with $340 billion in assets under management across real estate, natural capital, infrastructure, private capital, and specializations in leveraged finance and private placements.

Doubling Down on Infrastructure

Global infrastructure investment needs are estimated at $94 trillion through 2040,1 driven by energy transition requirements, digital transformation, and aging infrastructure replacement across developed markets. Nuveen's new platform positions the firm to capture this opportunity through integrated expertise spanning sustainable real estate financing, clean energy development, infrastructure credit, and digital infrastructure equity investments.

"Over the course of multiple decades, we've strategically built out our broader alternative investment capabilities, and today we're ready to meet the unprecedented client demand for infrastructure exposure across both public and private markets," saidBill Huffman, Chief Executive Officer of Nuveen.

"We're committed to delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions across the risk-return spectrum, from development-stage clean energy projects to stabilized digital infrastructure assets and differentiated securitized investment-grade opportunities. By bringing together our specialized teams, we can better serve clients who are seeking to allocate capital to the infrastructure investments that are essential to the global economy," Huffman continued.

Jessica Bailey, who previously served as CEO of Nuveen Green Capital, has been appointed as Head of Global Infrastructure, a newly created role responsible for scaling the platform, which ranks among the top 20 infrastructure managers by AUM.2 Bailey will report to Saira Malik, Nuveen Chief Investment Officer.

New Global Infrastructure Platform Combines Proven Specialists

Nuveen has a multi-decade track record as an infrastructure investment manager, with $36 billion in AUM across private infrastructure debt and equity and listed infrastructure. The newly structured multi-asset Global Infrastructure Investment Platform brings together multiple established teams, including:

Nuveen Energy Infrastructure Credit provides private credit solutions supporting energy and power infrastructure development focused on digitalization, electrification, and reindustrialization trends across North America, Europe, and other OECD markets. Don Dimitrievich continues to serve as Head of Energy Infrastructure Credit.

provides private credit solutions supporting energy and power infrastructure development focused on digitalization, electrification, and reindustrialization trends across North America, Europe, and other OECD markets. Don Dimitrievich continues to serve as Head of Energy Infrastructure Credit. Specialized Nuveen Infrastructure Equity Teams led by Biff Ourso, who continues to serve as Head of Infrastructure Equity: Diversified Infrastructure manages direct investments, limited partnerships, and co-investments in North American clean energy, agricultural infrastructure, digital, transportation, and social infrastructure assets. Clean Energy Infrastructure manages committed capital across private infrastructure projects spanning clean and renewable energy and energy storage infrastructure globally. Digital Infrastructure targets majority private equity investments in cloud, connectivity, and technology services businesses essential to the digital economy.

led by Biff Ourso, who continues to serve as Head of Infrastructure Equity:

Nuveen Green Capital is a national leader in sustainable financing solutions for critical infrastructure in commercial real estate, focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy, and resiliency projects. Retaining her title as Chief Investment Officer, Alexandra Cooley will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of Nuveen Green Capital. She co-founded the business in 2015 and helped create the industry-leading sourcing, structuring, and financing platform for C-PACE.3

The investment strategy and processes of each team remain unchanged. The Infrastructure Platform will benefit from the deep bench of infrastructure investment expertise core to the firm's DNA as one of the largest municipal bond managers, with $190 billion in AUM.4

Core Investment Capabilities Reinforced for Continued Growth

In addition to Nuveen's new Global Infrastructure Investment Platform, the five other distinct asset class pillars include:

A Global Real Estate Platform which is among the largest in the world, 5 with over $135 billion in AUM. 6 Chad Phillips continues to serve as Head of Nuveen's Global Real Estate platform.

which is among the largest in the world, with over $135 billion in AUM. Chad Phillips continues to serve as Head of Nuveen's Global Real Estate platform. A Global Natural Capital Platform which positions Nuveen as the largest institutional investor in farmland, overseeing $11 billion in AUM across farmland and timberland. Martin Davies continues to serve as Head of Global Natural Capital.

which positions Nuveen as the largest institutional investor in farmland, overseeing $11 billion in AUM across farmland and timberland. Martin Davies continues to serve as Head of Global Natural Capital. A Global Private Capital Platform which is a top-5 private debt fundraiser globally with $87 billion in committed capital and recently entered into a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital and Temasek. Ken Kencel and Anthony Fobel continue to serve as co-Chief Executive Officers of Nuveen Private Capital.

which is a top-5 private debt fundraiser globally with $87 billion in committed capital and recently entered into a strategic partnership with Hunter Point Capital and Temasek. Ken Kencel and Anthony Fobel continue to serve as co-Chief Executive Officers of Nuveen Private Capital. A Global Fixed Income Platform which is among the largest in the world and recognized as a top-5 institutional fixed income manager, with $569 billion in AUM. Anders Persson continues to serve as Head of Global Fixed Income.

which is among the largest in the world and recognized as a top-5 institutional fixed income manager, with $569 billion in AUM. Anders Persson continues to serve as Head of Global Fixed Income. A Global Equities Platform which is ranked among the top-5 best-performing active managers by LSEG Lipper and oversees $536 billion in AUM. Willis Tsai will serve as Head of Global Equities.

Media Contact: Sally Lyden | [email protected] | 646.984.1913

About Nuveen

Nuveen is a global investment leader, managing $1.3 trillion in public and private assets for clients around the world, as of June 30, 2025. With broad expertise across income and alternatives, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, and natural capital, providing clients with the reliability, access, and foresight unique to our 125+ year heritage. Our prevailing perspective on the future drives our ambition to innovate and adapt our business to the changing needs of investors — all to pursue lasting performance for our clients, our communities, and our global economy.

1 Global Infrastructure Outlook, a G20-backed initiative

2 IPE Real Assets Report July/August 2024

3 The United States Department of Energy: 2016 C-PACE Report lists the Connecticut C-PACE program as the first statewide C-PACE program in the U.S.

4 As of August 2025

5 Pensions & Investments Real Estate Managers Special Report, Oct. 2024

6 All AUM figures as of August 31, 2025

SOURCE Nuveen