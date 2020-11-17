Nuveen Real Estate Expands Technology Partnership with Lane to Midtown Manhattan Office Tower

Nuveen's launch of Lane at the 500,000 sq. ft. Class A office space coincides with a $40 million hospitality- and sustainability-focused renovation. To help Nuveen achieve these goals, the Lane platform will provide tenants at The Gardens with an all-in-one "remote control" for the workplace—allowing them to do everything from order lunch to book a meeting room to join a yoga class—all while giving property managers an effective tool for building-wide communications, access management and operations. In the short-term, Lane will serve as a key tool for communicating building procedures and protocols in response to COVID-19.

"We are pleased to support Nuveen as they deliver a more seamless, engaging, and digitally powered office experience to tenants at 780 Third and across their portfolio," said Clinton J. Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder of Lane. "An all-in-one platform for the workplace, Lane is uniquely positioned to bring together the many facets of the work environment in a way that is intuitive, intelligent, and fosters connection with tenants—whether they're physically in the office or not. Lane's booking feature will also help Nuveen set up its new flex office and fitness space offerings at The Gardens."

"780 Third Avenue is in the midst of a capital-intensive redevelopment with improved tenant experience as a major priority," said Brian Wallick, Director of New York Investments for Nuveen. "We are integrating new amenities such as a coffee bar, sustainability-driven restaurant, and modernized wellness center, in addition to an entirely tenant-focused coworking floor with an option to book private conference rooms."

Inspired by its under-development plant and tree-lined front plaza, the building is being rebranded as "The Gardens at 780" and will include significant outdoor seating. "While our overarching goal was to create physical connectivity throughout the property," continued Wallick, "the technology aspect is equally critical. Our strategic partnership with Lane enables us to provide our tenants with a one-stop-shop for everything the building has to offer from their computer or mobile device."

Prior to rolling out Lane at The Gardens at 780, this summer, Nuveen launched Lane's platform at Waterford Business District in Miami , one of the largest corporate office complexes in the southeast U.S. Spanning 250 acres and housing more than 100 multinational corporations, Lane's platform has helped transform the sprawling campus into a thriving, connected ecosystem.

"We are excited to partner with Lane at another property in our portfolio to the benefit of our tenants at The Gardens at 780 and the surrounding community," said Jacinda Lofland, Director of Strategy & Innovation for Nuveen. "The digitalization of our office portfolio is a key initiative that we will continue to invest in. With Lane, we are able to provide our tenants with a consistent, user-friendly digital interface while building out additional features and integrations into the background over time. The platform also enables us to communicate more consistently with our tenants, providing important building information and soliciting tenant feedback via short-form surveys."

This summer, Lane also completed a $10 million Series A fundraising and in September announced its acquisition of eServus , a pioneering tenant engagement company that has delivered property management services since 1999.

About Lane

Lane was founded in 2014 to deliver the future of work to commercial real estate properties around the world. The first technology solution of its kind, Lane's workplace experience platform addresses the needs of the entire workplace ecosystem — from corporate tenants and their employees, to asset managers and on-site building teams, to retail tenants, visitors, and everyone in between. With clients such as Colliers, Hullmark, Dream, Atlas, Brookfield Properties, and Kipling, Lane currently operates in 150 buildings and 300 million sq. ft. of commercial real estate in major cities across North America and around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Dubai, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver, Washington D.C., Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal. As part of its global expansion, Lane is currently launching with new clients in Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

About Nuveen Real Estate

Nuveen Real Estate is one of the largest investment managers in the world with $127 billion of assets under management. With over 80 years of real estate investing experience and more than 660 employees* located across over 25 cities throughout the United States, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, the firm offers unparalleled geographic reach, which is married with deep sector expertise. *Includes 315+ real estate investment professionals, supported by a further 345+ Nuveen employees. (Source: Nuveen, June 30, 2020.)

