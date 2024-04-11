Nuvei launches Invoice Financing to unlock merchant cash flow

New off-balance sheet funding solution is integrated into leading ERPs; enables businesses to expedite payments from any customer invoice

MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, today announces the launch of its new Invoice Financing services that have been integrated into several leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, including Sage and Acumatica. This new service enables merchants to access Nuvei's Invoice Financing solutions directly within their ERP systems to optimize cash flow and unlock working capital more efficiently.

Nuvei's flagship Accounts Receivable Automation suite is built with the intent of helping customers manage and improve DSO (Days Sales Outstanding). The launch of Invoice Financing represents an off-balance sheet extension of this solution, providing new and existing customers with a high degree of certainty to same day or next day cash.

Invoice Financing has emerged as a crucial tool for businesses to scale as they seek innovative solutions to manage their finances effectively during a period of high interest rates. With one click, Nuvei's Invoice Financing solution enables businesses to expedite payments from any customer invoiced through their ERP. Invoice Financing from Nuvei ensures that businesses not only receive the cash they need promptly, but they also benefit from uniquely favorable rates made available by existing payment transaction data.

The key benefits and features of Nuvei's integrated Invoice Financing services include:

Instant access to capital : Businesses can gain access to cash within 24 hours by converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital, enabling them to address immediate financial needs such as paying suppliers, covering operational expenses, or seizing time-sensitive business opportunities.

: Businesses can gain access to cash within 24 hours by converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital, enabling them to address immediate financial needs such as paying suppliers, covering operational expenses, or seizing time-sensitive business opportunities. Enhanced cash flow management : With one-click invoice financing seamlessly integrated into the ERP, businesses can maintain a healthier cash flow by converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital.

: With one-click invoice financing seamlessly integrated into the ERP, businesses can maintain a healthier cash flow by converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital. Seamless integration with existing workflows: Loan and repayment general ledger (GL) entries are automatically reflected in the ERP system and associated with the financed invoice.

The integration process features frictionless onboarding and quick funds disbursement within 24 hours of choosing to finance an invoice.

"Our mission is to bring our customers closer to their customers through our proprietary payments technology and solutions, and to enable them to accelerate their growth," commented Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO. "By integrating our Invoice Financing services with leading ERP platforms, we're empowering businesses to unlock financial flexibility and optimize their cash flow management, ultimately supporting their success in the ever-evolving business landscape."

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

