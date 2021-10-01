Nuvemshop Enters SMB Logistics Market with Acquisition of Mandaê

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvemshop, Latin America's leading e-commerce platform, with more than 90,000 merchants, today announced the acquisition of Mandaê, a logistics platform for small and medium e-commerce businesses.

The acquisition follows Nuvemshop's securing a new $500 million investment in August 2021 to become the most recent unicorn in Latin America. Acquiring Mandaê, whose operations will be 100% integrated into the parent company, thrusts Nuvemshop directly into the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) logistics market and reinforces its mission to reduce barriers to entrepreneurship throughout Latin America.

This acquisition is another move by Nuvemshop to strengthen its ecosystem of quality tech solutions for e-commerce companies. As one of the primary tech players focused on logistics in Brazil, Mandaê provides services ranging from the collection of orders placed on the merchant's website to delivery to the final destination, leveraging its own assets and those of multiple carriers. This model will fit seamlessly into Nuvemshop's open-platform strategy—leveraging economies of scale, offering lower costs to retailers, and adding value to the entire ecosystem.

"Acquiring Mandaê and integrating our teams is part of our strategy to deliver even greater solutions to merchants across the supply chain ecosystem," said Santiago Sosa, CEO and co-founder of Nuvemshop. "With this merger, we will strengthen our services offering, as well as continue with our open-platform DNA, incorporating various companies in logistics and other markets so entrepreneurs may choose the best solution that meets their needs. Our goal is to have more variety and quality within our ecosystem, to cater to retailers of different sizes, segments and regions."

Rodrigo Rivera, Chief Strategy Officer at Nuvemshop and responsible for the Logistics and Payments business units in Latin America, noted: "Combining scale and a focus on what entrepreneurs and their consumers really need, we will improve their buying experience, enable new business models and improve results for entrepreneurs who choose to partner with us."

Marcelo Fujimoto, CEO and co-founder of Mandaê, expressed his enthusiasm. "We are very excited about this acquisition. It is a combination that makes a lot of sense, not just because of the importance of logistics to e-commerce, but because both companies have similar missions to connect merchants directly to consumers," Fujimoto said. "Logistics is one of the main challenges for e-commerce companies in Latin America, and for years, Mandaê has been helping thousands of merchants to ship millions of packages faster, more efficiently and more cost-effectively — advantages that help them compete and grow. We are thrilled to be part of the team, and to be able to help Nuvemshop merchants achieve success with logistics."

Strengthening the ecosystem to benefit SMBs

The announcement represents Nuvemshop's first direct step into the logistics market, which is growing rapidly in Brazil. The strategy is part of the company's expansion plan, which projects a business growth of more than 20 times over the next 5 years. Mandaê will continue to serve its business partners and clients while also positively impacting Nuvemshop merchants.

"We know that we still have a long way to go and that logistics solutions are a key to the success of online businesses,'' Rivera said. "But one thing is certain: we will continue to accelerate e-commerce in Brazil and Latin America, empowering each entrepreneur to show the world what they are capable of."

About Nuvemshop :

Nuvemshop is the leading e-commerce platform in Latin America, committed to empowering and motivating all entrepreneurs to transform their passions into thriving businesses. With over 90,000 merchants, Nuvemshop integrates products, payments, shipping as well as provides an ecosystem with more than 1,000 partners, such as Facebook, Instagram, marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores. The company currently has more than 600 employees and offices in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina. In August 2021, the company received a new round of investments of US$500 million and became a unicorn in Brazil.

About Mandaê :

Mandaê is a logistics platform that uses technology to connect small and medium-sized e-commerces with shipping companies and that plots the best route for each order shipped. With Mandaê, e-commerces can save money on shipping, while achieving competitive delivery times and high-quality service. Mandaê uses data and algorithms to connect all players involved in the supply chain.

