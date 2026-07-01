Nuventive and Acadea Partner to Connect Curriculum Strategy with Continuous Institutional Improvement

Joint solution helps colleges and universities align curriculum management, strategic planning, outcomes assessment, program review, accreditation and more in a unified ecosystem

PITTSBURGH and IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, and Acadea, a leader in Institutional Intelligence technology, today announced a strategic partnership that enables colleges and universities to better connect curriculum management with institutional improvement initiatives.

While institutions invest significant time in developing and approving new academic programs and curriculum, those efforts often become disconnected from the processes used to assess student learning, review program performance, document accreditation evidence, and advance institutional strategy. Together, Nuventive and Acadea help bridge those gaps.

The partnership brings together Acadea's curriculum management and academic operations platform with the Nuventive Improvement Platform, enabling institutions to connect curriculum decisions with broader institutional priorities, such as strategic planning, outcomes assessment, program review, and accreditation.

Acadea META is an Institutional Intelligence platform that improves enrollment, retention, and funding by providing higher ed institutions with the data, platform, and strategy needed to show students a faster, clearer path to employment.

The Nuventive Improvement Platform is an improvement accelerator, designed to help institutions and organizations deliver and demonstrate favorable outcomes across a host of strategic initiatives. In a single solution, institutions can manage and align any improvement initiatives in a reliable, repeatable process.

By combining Acadea's expertise in curriculum management and academic operations with Nuventive's integrated planning and improvement platform, institutions can reduce manual processes, improve collaboration across academic and administrative teams, and ensure curriculum changes directly support institutional goals.

"Curriculum is one of the most strategic assets an institution manages," said David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "When those decisions are aligned with strategic plans and improvement workflows – with the ability to surface effective practices – colleges and universities can achieve more, improve faster, and adapt to change with agility. Our partnership with Acadea helps make those connections possible, supporting a culture of data-informed improvement."

"At Acadea, curriculum is the strategic backbone of institutional success," said Mark Svorinic, president of Acadea. "Our partnership with Nuventive unifies institutional intelligence with curriculum management, giving leaders the clarity to advance student success and drive increased retention, enrollment, and funding."

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to helping higher education institutions become more agile, collaborative, and evidence-driven as they navigate enrollment shifts, evolving workforce expectations, increasing accountability, and growing demands for measurable student success.

To learn more or schedule a demonstration, visit https://www.nuventive.com or https://www.acadea.com.

About Acadea

Acadea META is an Institutional Intelligence platform that improves enrollment, retention, and funding by providing higher ed institutions with the data, platform, and strategy needed to show students a faster, clearer path to employment. https://www.acadea.com

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to accelerate improvement through the better use of information. It combines business processes and information in a single platform to support and align improvement initiatives, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, administrative outcomes, and program review. https://nuventive.com

Media Contact

Tabitha Talbot

Nuventive

[email protected]

SOURCE Nuventive