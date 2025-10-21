Nuventive and Jenzabar Partner to Help Colleges and Universities Accelerate Data-Informed Improvement and Align Priorities

Partnership Empowers Institutions to Deliver Favorable Outcomes Across Strategic Planning, Student Learning Assessment, Program Review, and More

PITTSBURGH and BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, and Jenzabar, Inc., a leading provider of higher education technology solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership. The collaboration empowers colleges and universities to better achieve their strategic goals and align priorities by presenting Jenzabar's analytics dashboards alongside their integrated plans in the Nuventive Improvement Platform.

Presented at JAM 2025, Jenzabar's annual meeting that most recently took place in Nashville, Tenn., the partnership enables higher education institutions to surface Jenzabar data in planning, assessment, and decision-making processes managed in Nuventive. Institutions can now access insights through an intuitive front-end that links metrics to actions, making it easier for leaders to achieve and promote measurable progress on key initiatives.

"There's never been a better time to deliver measurable results in higher education," said David Raney, CEO of Nuventive. "Institutions already using Jenzabar can now extend the impact of their data by putting it to work in transformative strategic planning, program review, and improvement initiatives."

"We're excited to collaborate with Nuventive to help higher education leaders better connect data insights to strategic action," said Sam Burgio, President and COO of Jenzabar. "This partnership supports our shared vision of empowering institutions to thrive in a rapidly changing environment by turning information into actionable intelligence."

Demos are available through https://go.nuventive.com/request-a-demo and https://jenzabar.com/request-a-demo

About Jenzabar

Jenzabar is a leading provider of technology solutions for higher education, delivering integrated ERP, SIS, and point solutions to over 1,350 campuses worldwide. Jenzabar empowers institutions to improve operational efficiency, foster student success, and meet the demands of today's students. For more information, visit www.jenzabar.com.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to turn their priorities into progress through the better use of information. Its cloud-based platform combines business processes and information to support any improvement initiative, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, learning outcomes, general education, administrative outcomes, program review, and sustainability. Nuventive is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit nuventive.com or follow Nuventive on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Nuventive, the Nuventive logo, and the marks relating to other Nuventive products and services referenced herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Nuventive LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nuventive