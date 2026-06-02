Nuventive Introduces AI-Powered Feedback Assistant to Accelerate Improvement in Higher Education Planning and Institutional Effectiveness

Large research university (R1) reported cutting plan review from 250 hours to five

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, announces the release of Feedback Assistant, an artificial intelligence-powered feature that applies tailored guidelines to improve outcomes and substantially streamline planning and institutional effectiveness.

Early-Access Customers Report Dramatic Savings of Time and Effort

Participants in the Feedback Assistant early-access program included R1, state system, and community college institutions, all of which helped shape the functionality through real-world use. They reported significant improvements. For example, an R1 institution noted it previously took 250 hours at the end of a plan review cycle to manually find poorly defined or inaccurately measured outcomes across hundreds of academic units. Feedback Assistant caught them as they were being input, improving quality and reducing review time to just five hours.

Many institutions similarly found the feature improved efficiency.

"Feedback Assistant has been a valuable tool for enhancing efficiency and supporting meaningful feedback processes," said Ayleen Martínez, Th.D., Academic Assessment Coordinator, Palm Beach State College. "Its user-friendly design and practical functionality make it a helpful resource for faculty and staff seeking to streamline communication and improve productivity."

Feedback Assistant Features

Feedback Assistant enables administrators to configure review criteria tailored to each process based on their organization's rules and presents structured suggestions to users as they enter information, before submissions move to administrative or leadership review. Users receive feedback immediately upon entry, strengthening quality and consistency of submissions, while reducing time-consuming review. The feature is configurable even down to the course level, drawing on appropriate context for each initiative.

Form creators maintain full control over how AI evaluates responses. Using supporting materials such as rubrics, guidelines, or examples, institutions can shape feedback to align with their standards and goals. The result is a dynamic, interactive experience that far exceeds common AI technologies' abilities to improve clarity, strengthen consistency, and support more efficient workflows for improvement.

A Single Solution to Accelerate Improvement

"This is just the first of our planned AI enhancements to the Nuventive Improvement Platform. In a single platform, we're thoughtfully developing AI functionality that delivers real-world value to our users, from the cabinet to the faculty and staff," said David Raney, CEO, Nuventive. "Every AI capability is directly informed by Nuventive's 25 years of experience supporting data-informed improvement. As institutions evolve, the criteria adapt with them, increasing successful outcomes from the system to the course level."

"Feedback Assistant optimizes traditionally cumbersome processes," said Bailey Watson, Director of Services Operations, Nuventive. "It's a powerful way to strengthen accountability in how plans are written and executed, while improving the rigor, viability, and consistency of reporting to support a stronger culture of improvement."

Nuventive's Continued Commitment to Data Privacy

Nuventive's AI functionality is optional for customers – their data remains private and not used to train public models. The technology is fully governed by each institution's requirements, operates within Nuventive's secure Microsoft Azure environment, and is SOC 2 Type II compliant.

About Nuventive

Nuventive, the data-informed improvement company™, enables higher education institutions to accelerate improvement through the better use of information. It combines business processes and information in a single platform to support and align improvement initiatives, including overall strategy, accreditation, student success, administrative outcomes, and program review. https://nuventive.com

Nuventive, the Nuventive logo, and the marks relating to other Nuventive products and services referenced herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Nuventive LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Tabitha Talbot

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SOURCE Nuventive